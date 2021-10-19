School principals are champions for our children

To the editor:
Every day in Robeson county, principals head to work, thinking of one thing: the success of their students.
Principals are champions for kids, and work to ensure they have everything they need to learn, thrive and grow. They also know that with proper nutrition, kids are more likely to reach their full potential. Through their efforts, they are leading the way to end childhood hunger for students in their schools.
Principal Angela Faulkner at R.B. Dean-Townsend is a perfect example. In the mornings she makes sure students are fed. If they don’t go in the cafeteria, she asks if they ate at home and if not sends them to the cafeteria. She also encourages all students to receive school lunches. If she sees that the lunch they brought from home isn’t a balanced meal, she sends them to get a nutritious school lunch.
Yet, this year, principals are facing an immense set of challenges as the pandemic continues.
Despite these obstacles, principals continue to collaborate with school nutrition departments, teachers and other school staff to get kids the food they need, providing critical support in this ever-changing school year.
This Principal Appreciation Month, we recognize leaders like Principal Faulkner who are behind the scenes, making decisions to help staff and students stay safe, healthy and nourished.
Helen Roberts
Helen Roberts, of Raleigh, is the school outreach educator for No Kid Hungry North Carolina.