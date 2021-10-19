Thumbs Up: Lumberton’s first art gallery, the Inner Peace Center for the Arts, opened last week to much fanfare. Downtown Lumberton is becoming a gem in Robeson County. As new businesses emerge from the pandemic, it’s our hope downtown Lumberton will continue to draw a diverse collection of retail and commercial businesses.
Thumbs Down: While we celebrate the news of falling COVID-19 cases in some places, we must continue to defend ourselves from this deadly disease. We’ve seen too many lackadaisical people putting their life and the lives of others in danger. Masks, social distancing and vaccines remain the battle cry to beat this disease.
Thumbs Up: Early voting has begun in the upcoming municipal elections. The approaching elections remain far more important than national elections. Locally elected representatives make decisions that have a direct impact on our local communities. Please take the time to vote on Nov. 2. Early voting is now underway at the Robeson County Board of Elections Office at Pine Street Center. Early voting ballots can be cast from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday
through Friday.
Thumbs Down: North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation officials said this week that it continues to see an increase in the number of CyberTips. The SBI’s Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have experienced an unprecedented rise in the number of CyberTips via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. During the rise of the pandemic, children spent more time online — providing direct access from anyone with nefarious intentions. Children and parents must use caution and report possible criminal acts.
Thumbs Up: Colin Powell stood as the standard of statesmanship. News of death Monday sparked conversations throughout the world. Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, served several Republican administrations and was widely accepted as a man, who’s leadership shaped American foreign policy during his service and beyond.
Thumbs Down: The end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is still a month away, meaning Robeson County and counties remain on watch. We’ve been lucky this season and had only minor storm systems blow through. Several sources have said that too many people are not adequately prepared for heavy weather. Residents who feel unprepared can go to https://www.co.robeson.nc.us/robeson-emergency-services to find excellent information on local resources,
Thumbs Up: St. Pauls is the first community to announce the return of a public tree lighting event. While we celebrate the news, we encourage caution while pandemic fears remain high.