UNC football: It’s really ticking me off

It was about 20 years ago and North Carolina’s football team was suffering through a season of underachievement when I was in Kenan Stadium talking to my uncle, a fellow named Don Douglas, then in his mid-60’s, on another beautiful fall day being spoiled.

I was trying to put salve on his wound with some encouraging words, insisting that better days were ahead for UNC football, but Don – who had not missed a home UNC football game since 1964 at that time, a streak ended by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 – was having none of it.

“But you don’t understand, Donnie,” my namesake said. “I’m running out of time.”

At 64 years of age, I now understand.

I know my Anyone But Carolina friends will enjoy my column today, but they are going to have to suffer through this first: UNC still has the most accomplished football program in this state, with 728 wins and 35 bowl games, more than any of the other Big Four schools and by a bunch. Perhaps the greatest football player ever, Lawrence Taylor, is one 14 consensus all-Americans who were Tar Heels, and the program’s resume is surprisingly long with highlights.

But UNC football has never measured up to the other athletic programs at UNC, which ranked No. 8 in the country with NCAA national championships with 46 when I wrote this Wednesday, perhaps more by now, including seven in basketball. It doesn’t help that somewhere along my life’s journey I became a bigger football fan than basketball fan who rarely misses a home football game and seldom attends a home basketball game despite season tickets for both sports.

This year, the experts told us, was going to be different. Twenty-one out of 22 Tar Heels who started in the Orange Bowl last year were returning, including quarterback Sam Howell, a Heisman candidate when the season began. All that led to preseason predictions of a top-10 team with some suggesting an inside lane for the college football playoffs.

But instead of being 7-0 in advance of a trip to Notre Dame on Oct. 30, the Tar Heels are lucky to be 4-3, and have shown an inability to block the opponent or catch a football. The games are more excruciating than enjoyable, and the only thing keeping me from full-throttle depression is the Atlanta Braves.

It doesn’t help that Wake Forest and N.C. State are a combined 11-1 and unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Duke? Well, I only know one Duke fan who admits there is a football season, Nicky McKeithan, and the Blue Devils have never recovered from his graduation after the 1954 season, an 8-2-1 campaign for the 14th ranked Blue Devils that included a 34-7 win in the Orange Bowl. McKeithan had a touchdown and an interception in that Orange Bowl and gets my vote for the greatest athlete this county has produced.

UNC’s lost season is only the latest example of The Curse of The Tick.

Tar Heel football fans who aren’t fresh out of their diapers know all about The Tick, which refers to the death in 1959 of Jim Tatum, the legendary coach who returned to Chapel Hill in 1956 – he had coached a single season there in 1942 – with a national championship trophy in the trunk, having been won at Maryland in 1953. But Tatum contracted Rocky Mountain spotted fever and died, taking with him the promise of a different UNC football script for all my lifetime.

There have been courtships with greatness for UNC football: the three ACC championships in the 1970s under Coach Bill Dooley; the two top-10 finishes under Dick Crum in the early 1980s; the top-10 finishes in 1996 and 1997 under Mack Brown, who then left for Texas; the incredible talent brought to UNC by Butch Davis from 2007-10 before a media-driven scandal led to his firing; the 11-1 start in 2015 under Coach Larry Fedora; and, of course, the return of Mack Brown in 2019, who brought with him like Tatum an NCAA title, his won at Texas.

Absent has been sustained success.

I am an eternal optimist by nature, a useful attribute for a UNC football fan. Hope is again in full bloom as UNC just landed the nation’s top offensive tackle, adding to another impressive recruiting class by Brown that already boasts the nation’s No. 2 defensive tackle.

Something I have noticed as I have gotten older is that there is a dwindling list of things to look forward to. On this, UNC football delivers big-time. Because with UNC football, there is always something to look forward to: We call it next year.

I just wish it would get here.

Donnie Douglas is the former executive editor of The Robesonian. Contact him at [email protected]