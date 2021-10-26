Thumbs up, thumbs down

THUMBS UP: The Lumbee Tribe Election Board has been ordered by the Supreme Court of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolinauntil to reissue absentee ballots for the upcoming Nov. 9 tribal election. This will ensure the election takes place on schedule and eliminate any confusion voters might have about the names on the ballot.
THUMBS DOWN: A change in season brings more scams. This time, the ne’er-do-wells have targeted well-intentioned local philanthropists. The Public Schools of Robeson County is warning people that individuals are going door-to-door in various neighborhoods throughout the county claiming to be selling raffle tickets on behalf of W.H. Knuckles Elementary School. It’s a scam, and local authorities are asking that residents report such activity to the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.
THUMBS UP: The project to replace the problem bridge project on Bloomingdale Road in Orrum has been finished sooner than estimated. We don’t often hear that kind of news from NCDOT. The former functionally obsolete bridge was about 54 years old and was one of seven bridges in Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties to be replaced by NCDOT through the end of 2021. We are encouraged that other local projects will follow this pattern.
THUMBS DOWN: According to recent data provided to the Robesonian, the Federal Bureau of Investigation reports that more law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty this year than in 2020, and more than 4,000 additional assaults on officers were reported in 2020 than the previous year. This is a trend that must stop. Our first-responders are often the first on the scene of emergencies, regardless of their severity. Legislators, church congregations, school classrooms and families must teach civility and respect for our local law enforcement and other first-responders.
THUMBS UP: We applaud the North Carolina Department of Commerce effort to listen to local employers via a new survey to measure current business conditions around the state. Results from the survey will provide timely insights into the state of the economy. Especially important will be the information gathered to help local businesses weather rapid changes from the COVID-19 pandemic.find more information at nccommerce.com/pulse. The deadline to sign on as a participating business is Oct. 31
THUMBS DOWN: Early reports show that the number of people voting in the municipal elections will be down again. Voters need to understand that it is our local elections that have the greatest impact on our everyday lives. Sure, national issues capture news broadcasts, but it is our locally elected officials in the Town Halls around the region that create budgets that pay for local improvements in a variety of ways. Do your part. Vote on Nov. 2.
THUMBS UP: A recent job fair saw more than 50 people apply for a number of Robeson County openings. Employers of all kinds across our county continue to struggle to find qualified employees. We encourage this kind of outreach to help staff the many public and private sector jobs available.
THUMBS DOWN: The number of new COVID-19 cases and virus-related deaths in Robeson County has continued to improve, but far too many people have relaxed practices that would prevent the virus from spreading. Now, as the weather cools and draws more people indoors, we encourage people to continue the practice of combatting this fatal virus. Wear masks, get vaccinated and continue the practice of social distancing.
If you have a suggestion for a Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down, contact Executive Editor David Kennar at [email protected]