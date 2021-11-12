DOUGLAS: Shell game plunges us into the dark

I used to get this question a lot: Donnie, what is the hardest part of being editor of a newspaper in a tri-racial county as political as is Robeson that is also such a newsmaker?

My go-to response was getting up at 6 a.m. each day to get the paper delivered to folks before noon, but I lied. Still, getting up that early as many as six days a week was top five.

I did that for almost 24 years, continuing even after The Robesonian went from being an afternoon paper to a morning paper, which pushed most of our work to deeper into the day and night. But as much as I wanted to sleep until 8 or 9 in the morning my ability to do so was gone, although I remain masterful at tossing and turning during that time.

My aversion to being an early riser kept me looking forward to the day in November each year when the nation would abandon Daylight Savings Time and return to Standard Time by “falling back” an hour at 2 a.m. on the designated Sunday. Depending on their degree of difficulty, some clocks I rewind an hour and others, such as in my vehicle, I just do the math. In my head.

Although I appreciated the additional hour despite restless sleep at best, my affinity toward the return to Standard Time diminished as the day unfolded and I realized that when my work was done, there was no longer enough daylight to get in some golf.

What I have learned more recently through social media is that while I am ambivalent toward Daylight Savings Times, others despise it with a passion, arguing that winter is tough enough without deleting a useful afternoon hour and adding a useless one in the morning.

I found this meme on Facebook that depicted an American Indian musing on what is no more than a shell game: “Only a white man would believe you could cut a foot off the top of a blanket, sew it to the bottom, and have a longer blanket.”

It was none other than Benjamin Franklin who first floated the idea of Daylight Savings Time, although apparently in jest. In a letter to a newspaper in Paris in 1874, Franklin, writing anonymously, wrote of the benefit of moving an hour of daylight from the morning to the afternoon, which would have an economic benefit by cutting down on the usage of candles.

But Ben’s idea idled for 142 years before Germany, looking to conserve energy costs during World War I, adopted Daylight Savings Time on May 1, 1916. Two years later the United States followed, but it wasn’t popular and after the war it was dropped, only to be resurrected in 1966 by a federal act that did give some states the opportunity to opt out.

Since that time, this nation has tinkered with Daylight Savings Time frequently, moving dates around mostly with the idea of conserving energy, and even going almost year-round during the oil crisis from 1973 to 1975.

I have mostly rolled with the use of Daylight Savings Time, knowing that my internal clock quickly adjusts, so any benefit or bother is short-lived. But my ambivalence has given way to dislike as I don’t get to enjoy the additional morning hour because I am up and about anyway, and I do miss the hour at the end of the afternoon, which could be used for outdoor recreation.

Winters, being cold, damp and just depressing, are difficult enough without taking away an hour of useful daylight. I’ve got an idea: When March 13 arrives and we spring forward, let’s stick.

Who is with me?

Donnie Douglas is the former executive editor of the Robesonian. Contact him at [email protected]