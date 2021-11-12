Kennard: Letters give readers a voice

BY David Kennard

One of my tasks here at The Robesonian is to accept and read all of the Letters to the Editor submitted from readers.

Letters usually come from our broad demographic of readers here in Robeson County. The authors of letters always have something to say about any number of concerns.

I’ll be very honest by saying that reader-submitted letters have tapered off as more and more readers flock to social media internet sites such as the big three: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This concerns me, but only a bit. While newspapers continue to play catchup in a post-print environment, online newspapers continue to see increasing readership.

Here at the Robesonian, we publish a twice-weekly print edition on Wednesdays and Saturdays, but we post news as it happens every other day. As we do that we focus on local, local news events and issues.

It’s the “issues” that seem to draw the most letters from readers.

Back in the pre-internet era, most newspaper editors calculated that each Letter to the Editor represents around 1,000 people who have the same concern as the letter’s author.

That’s a pretty important number, especially for community newspapers like The Robesonian.

Not too long ago — during the President Obama era — I received a Letter to the Editor written by a woman who claimed to live locally.

It was a nice letter heaping praise upon President Obama. Nothing too out of the ordinary.

Like I do with nearly every letter, I called the woman to confirm that she was the author. Everything checked out and the letter ran on the opinion page.

A few days later I saw the same letter begin to pop up in newspapers around the country, all written by the same woman. Problem was, she claimed to have a home in each area where her letter ran.

I was duped.

Bad letters:

As mentioned above, editors take their roles seriously. Also, every other news editor I know enjoys giving a voice to our readers. And I run nearly all the letters I receive.

However, there are few that I cannot run. Those letters that don’t make it to print are rejected for any number of reasons but here are a few:

The letter is from an anonymous writer.

The letter is signed by more than one person. Each letter must be written by only one individual.

The subject of the letter is unclear, false, a personal attack or is libelous.

Poetry. Please don’t send poetry; it goes right in my recycling bin.

The process:

When a letter to the editor arrives — in email or through the mail — I immediately log it and place it in a folder on my desk for review.

I input the letter and check it for length — 400 words is the max. This column is about 560 words.

Regarding the fake letter to the editor, I eventually found out who the woman was and learned that it came from a 51-year-old man from Frazier Park, California.

“Fool me once?”

While I love to get letters, I also love to know who is sending them in. My thinking is that if you really value your opinion, you ought to let others know who you are.

David Kennard is the executive editor of The Robesonian.