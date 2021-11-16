Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Mothers teach us lots of things. Mine taught me to vote.

From my earliest memories, I recall my mother serving as a volunteer election judge. The voting precinct for my neighborhood was inside my elementary school. So, on every Election Day, I could count on seeing my mother sitting behind a desk outside the principal’s office helping people cast their vote.

That was back in the day when you’d pull a curtain back, step into a small booth and be greeted by what appeared to be the cockpit of a 747 — at least it seemed that way in my 5th-grade mind.

Election Day will be forever tied to memories of my mother and the lessons of civic responsibility that she taught me.

With municipal elections upon us, I can hear my mother again reminding me to get out and vote.

Likewise, my father was the example that taught me the sacred nature of voting. Dad took a keen interest in elections and made sure I was a part of the voting process, often taking me with him as he marked his ballot.

His process of preparing for an election was almost ritualistic. He read newspapers and listened to the debates on the radio and television.

Dad almost always voted Republican, but he told me that I should understand the issues before I cast my vote for either party.

By the time I turned 18, voting had become almost second nature. It was a proud moment for both my parents to see me walk into the voting booth and pull that red lever for the first time.

In today’s paper you’ll find a story about the upcoming election and voters preparing to vote. As in elections past, this one includes claims of unscrupulous behavior. And, while I won’t be voting one way or the other in the race for chairman of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, I certainly appreciate the passion illustrated in the protests and claims of cheating.

Journalists both love and hate elections. We love the excitement. We love the rhetoric. We love the deadline factor and we love the apparent stakes in the balance of hard fought elections.

Election Day for a journalist often begins the night — or nights — before. Making sure any background we need for deadline stories are ready to go once polls close. Often, I hate to admit, many journalists never learned the Dewey Defeats Truman lesson.

However, here at The Robesonian, we’ll have our team at the ready once polls close and results start to flow in. Back in the day — you know, before the internet — Election Night in the newsroom included ringing desk phones and journalists shouting across the newsroom as the latest wave of results were released.

It was not unusual for reporters, impatiently waiting at the county elections office, to dial into their newsroom and dictate their stories to an editor, who was also waiting impatiently.

The advent of the internet also made our lives both difficult and easy. Results can now be posted online within seconds of their release, which tighten an already tight deadline for reporters. We’ll be tweeting, posting to Instagram and Facebook (or Meta if it ever begins working).

We’ll be chasing the local results on Tuesday and into Wednesday as results from around the region are made available. Early voting and provisional ballots add another dimension to Election Night. While early voting results should be included in the latest results, provisional ballots may not be fully counted by the end of the day on Tuesday. Provisional ballots typically don’t change results in General Elections, they sometimes can change the results in local races, where far fewer votes are cast.

One more factor our team is keeping an eye on is the Red Springs Board of Commissioners which plans to conduct their regular meeting on the first Tuesday of the month — Election Day. We’re all for conducting the public’s business in public, but come on Red Springs. One day forward or back would sure help us out.

We applaud those who plan to vote, and we shake our heads in disappointment to voters who don’t exercise their right to cast a ballot.

Mother would say the same thing; she’s gone now and my old elementary school where she helped so many people fulfill their civic responsibility is now a Jewish community center. But last I checked, the voting booths still appear every Election Day.

If you’re a registered voter, now’s the time to show your family how to participate in the upcoming elections.