Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up: Holiday Parades are coming back this year. Beginning with Lumberton’s Christmas Parade, many towns have said they will move forward with they’re holiday prarades. While COVID-19 continues to be a lingering concern, it’s nice to see that residents are feeling safer. The Lumberton Christmas Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Thumbs Down: While state legislators seem to have a comprehensive budget for the first time in three years, it remains lacking in many ways, including very small pay raises for teachers, which Gov. Roy Cooper said equates to 5% over the next two years. A 2.5% pay increase per year barely keeps up with the rate of inflation.
Thumbs Up: The Lumbee Recognition Act continues to make its way toward a Pres. Joe Biden signature, but concerns remain.
“This bill extends federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and makes its members eligible for the services and benefits provided to members of federally recognized tribes,” according to Congress.gov. H.R.2758 passed a House vote last week and now is waiting to be heard in the Senate. State Sen. Danny Brit said last week that the proposed legislation — which has been in the works for more than 130 years — is seeing more support than in past sessions.
Thumbs Up: The Robeson County Sheriff’s Offices is putting the spotlight on the issue of human trafficking. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins announced last week that two grants from the NCGCC will be distributed to the Sheriff’s Office over a two-year period. The combined grants total more than $400,000, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
“The goals of the entire project entail development of a Human Trafficking Training Program that will educate and train Robeson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detention Officers on Human Trafficking and the complexity surrounding Human Trafficking crimes,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Thumbs Down: The Red Springs Fire Department got a wakeup call last week from the N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal placed the department on a “non-compliance” status for six months. The state agency determined that the fire department answered one call with a fire engine and three firefighters. The minimum requirement is one fire engine and four firefighters,” said Barry Smith, assistant director of Public Affairs of the N.C. Department of Insurance. If the status is not changed, it could have repercussions for homeowners, who may be faced with insurance cost increases.
Thumbs Up: St. Pauls’ High School Football deserves credit as the only local school still alive in the chase for the state trophy. The Bulldogs pulled out a close win on Friday to set the team up to face a familiar opponent. After facing Whiteville High School each of the last eight seasons as conference foes, The NCHSAA’s most recent realignment left St. Pauls and Whiteville in different leagues — meaning returning players will meet again Friday on the field.
Thumbs Down: Increases in local gasoline prices have drivers grumbling as experts said last week that pump prices will continue to increase. The Southeast has historically enjoyed lower prices than the rest of the nation, but at an average price of about $3.15 per gallon, it doesn’t seem that way. High gas prices drive other prices of consumables up, including bread, milk, clothing, and holiday gifts that all arrive at grocers by truck using fuel.
