Graham: North Carolina budget benefits Robeson County

On Wednesday, the North Carolina House passed the joint conference report of SB105, the North Carolina budget. This bill entitled “2021 Appropriations Act,” offers a wide array of funding for the state and Robeson County.

Included in this bill are major investments, the funding of basic government needs, and numerous capital improvements for Robeson County. Representative Charles Graham (D-Robeson) voted for the bill.

This budget offers an exceptional insight into what our state is capable of when we get to work for our communities instead of simply fighting partisan battles.

This budget has major investments in Robeson County and all Southeastern North Carolina. This was one of the better budget processes I have been through in my time in the Legislature.

With the windfall of money from federal relief programs, this truly is a transformational budget for Robeson County.

This budget offers meaningful investments for all parts of our community. Among the many highlights there is:

$5 million allocated for the reconstruction of a planetarium for Robeson County Schools;

$5 million for the Lumberton CSX/Floodgates Project;

$1.5 million for the City of Lumberton for new gas lines;

$1.4 million for the purchase of a generator for Robeson Community College,

$5 million for local groups like Hope Alive Robeson County to treat opioid and drug addictions in our community;

$19 million for the construction of a Workforce Development Building for Robeson Community College which has the opportunity to prepare our workforce for the future;

Approximately $80 million for UNC Pembroke;

$230,000 for the creation of a pilot drug treatment court program in Robeson County;

$600,000 for the Town of Pembroke to purchase a new ladder truck;

$250,000 for the Robeson County Reentry program that helps recently released inmates become productive citizens;

$150,000 for the Carolina Civic Center in Lumberton to help fund their new annex building project;

$300,000 for the Town of Rowland to renovate the historic train depot;

$50,000 for the Town of Fairmont’s library relocation project;

$500,000 in funding for UNC Pembroke’s Mobile Health Units;

$10 million in funding for the eight tribes recognized by the state of North Carolina. That $10 million for the tribes will be distributed on a per-capita basis and much of that funding will go to the Lumbee Tribe.

$1 million in allocations for broadband access for our rural communities across the state.

All together my office conservatively estimates more than $200,000,000 in direct spending to benefit Robeson County.

This budget was made possible by the nine State House Democrats who put party aside to deliver results for our districts and constituents.

By working together, in conjunction with the business owners and community leaders in each of our districts, we elevated our rural communities.

In this budget we see a pay increase for our state employees and teachers, a one-time bonus for most of our state employees, and an expansion of eligibility for a $15 hourly wage for employees of public schools including bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and custodians. This is far bigger than politics, this is about taking care of Robeson County for this generation and the next.

I am proud to have served as a conferee and worked with members of both parties to make this budget work for North Carolinians.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 104-10. The bill previously passed the NC Senate by a vote of 40-8. The bill now moves to the Governor’s Desk for his signature.

The full language of the bill can be read at https://webservices.ncleg.gov/ViewBillDocument/2021/53458/2/S105-BD-NBC-9279.

Contact N.C. Rep. Charles Graham, D-Lumberton, at 919-715-0875 or 910-739-3969. Send email to [email protected]