United Way making a difference in Robeson County

Happy Holidays from Lumber River United Way, now serving Bladen, Hoke and Robeson Counties.
United Way’s community impact reached new and existing programs and initiatives; the 2021 annual campaign is underway to ensure that work continues.
I will start with the new, over the past 12 months United Way has invested in nonprofits, civic groups, government entities, and church programs and initiatives through our COVID19 Community Relief Fund; providing families in need with food boxes, rent and utility assistance, PPE for volunteers/staff/cancer patients. We’ve even assisted families in need with pet food and supplies. Resulting in more than 8,334 individuals being served.
As the school year started, United Way partnered with Hanesbrands to provide every student and staff member five masks in all Hoke and Robeson County Schools. In case you were wondering, that’s 198,000 masks. Ensuring our communities’ children were safe and ready for in-person learning. United Way also partnered with Bladen Community College to provide funding for the Back-to-School Blast, serving 700 children with backpacks, socks, and school supplies.
United Way’s work for Hurricane Florence recovery continued by providing funding to install a gas line for a generator at Lumber Christian Care Center, replacing signage at the Robeson County African American Cultural Center, and to Robeson County Church and Community Center to replace the roof at their Red Springs facility.
Ongoing community investments total over $354,272 for 15 nonprofit partner agency programs and initiatives. Fifty-five individuals provided 220 hours of volunteer time and 9,445 pounds of nonperishable food were collected during United Way’s 2021 Day of Caring.
More than 34,827 books were mailed to children ages birth to 5 through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. United Way also reached a milestone of the 250,000th book mailed in August of this year — a decade of books in the hands of children.
Your investment in United Way this Holiday Season will ensure our communities are provided these services in 2022 and beyond. We can’t do it without you, please consider donating today.
Simply note the designation on your check in the memo line or choose designation by donating online at www.lumberriveruw.org.
Thank you for Living United,
Tate Johnson
Executive director