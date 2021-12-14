Be part of solution; get vaccinated

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the thousands of people who came through our COVID-19 vaccination clinics this past year.

We served a slew of people from Southport, Sunset Beach and other Brunswick County areas. We had people routinely come up from Myrtle Beach and visitors from all over the East Coast.

We ran out of vaccine once when all shipments came to a halt — none of the people outside our county took a shot that should have gone to a resident. Kudos to the clinic staff for running such a professional operation — and it is still in place if you want to be vaccinated.

Dawn Mitchell wrote, “Memorial Day has come and gone. The holiday traditionally marks the official kickoff of summer events, including the opening of swimming pools. But thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. many cities have announced their municipal pools, aquatic centers and splash pads would remain closed this summer.”

Another time, during the polio epidemic of the 1950s, schools, parks, theaters and swimming pools closed as Memorial Day marked the beginning of the polio season.

Carl Kurlander said, “That was a time, said Jonas Salk’s oldest son, Peter, when the public trusted the medical community and believed in each other. I believe that’s an idea we need to resurrect today. These are frightening times as the coronavirus spreads in ways reminiscent of poliomyelitis. It is instructive to remember what it took to nearly eradicate polio and a reminder of what we can do when faced with a common enemy.”

Perhaps the seniors recall getting either vaccinated or a sugar cube with the vaccine on it.

There was no raising your hand and asking to be excused. The kids got it in school, I do not remember much parental permission being asked, because everyone saw the reminders of iron lungs, kids in braces or wheelchairs and opted for a better world of pools, theaters, birthday parties and the like.

Because everyone shared in the misery, everyone shared in the solution.

Was it the World War II mentality of sticking together that pulled us through?

There were 94 polio cases in 2019; we could do the same with any virus. But not with so many people sitting out as that means they are still part of the problem without being a part of the solution.

That is not a winning proposition in any war whether it is against man or virus.

William Smith

Robeson County Health Department