Finally, December is here.

Let the countdown to Christmas morning begin.

If your family is like mine, you’ve probably got many different Christmas traditions that make sense only to you.

For instance, later today, we’ll hang our Advent Calendar on a kitchen wall where we can easily see how many days remain before Dec. 25.

As I’ve mentioned in the past, my wife and I are pretty much empty nesters now.

Child Number One is living his life in Ohio mourning Ohio State’s loss to Michigan last week.

Child Number Two is “on her own” as well in Charleston. The quotation marks qualify that she has three cats? Four? I can’t remember now. As the manager of an apartment complex, she regularly is tasked with finding homes for stray animals left behind.

Child Number Three is out West finishing up his bachelor’s degree to become a mechanical engineer.

I blame myself for that.

Let me explain: When he was a youngster, he was the child who begged and pleaded for any toy that made noise and/or had bright, blinking lights — you know, the toy that costs $45 (batteries not included) but breaks before the Christmas goose is cooked.

Finally, I put my foot down and said something like, “I’ll bet we could make that lightsaber/laser gun/radio control car/annoying noise maker.”

Several days later he and I emerged from the shop with Band-Aids and burn cream on our fingers and faces with something that sort of resembled the thing that we set out to make, but cost about $200 in parts from Radio Shack, Ace Hardware and the local junk yard.

Little did I know that he would actually pick that skill up and turn it into a career. Good for him.

Child Number Four, our youngest is our right-brained child. Sam began sketching cartoons at an early age, much to our chagrin as parents, Sunday School teachers and educators. Sam is well on the way to becoming an accomplished artist, with an end goal of working in the animation industry.

Sam, known by close friends as Tall Sam (last measuring in at 6 foot, 5 inches or 6 or 7— we’ve lost track) has a bright future.

I say we are “pretty much empty nesters” because my younger sister, Katie, lives with us.

Katie has Down syndrome, as well as autism spectrum disorder, and came to live with us when my parents passed away several years back. She brings joy to our lives.

The New Testament teaches us that the Savior was without guile (1 Peter 2:22) and that “he that will love life, and see good days, let him refrain his tongue from evil, and his lips that they speak no guile” (1 Peter 3:10).

Katie is truly without guile. She speaks plainly and often with a sharp tongue that reminds us where we may have fallen short in our mundane lives.

Part of the fun of having Katie around is figuring out her routines and helping her navigate the holiday traditions and rituals.

For instance, we figured out some time ago that hanging those cute Advent calendars filled with chocolates had exactly the same result as the time we set an unguarded pizza on the table in front of our beloved pet beagle.

On Day Two of the Advent Calendar we learned that Days Three through Christmas Morning all came at the same time and someone — meaning Katie — had a sore tummy.

In the Kennard home, the Christmas season also includes an anniversary and a couple of birthdays — including the wife, who was born on Dec. 26. Christmas pie followed by birthday cake. A Christmas miracle.

But, truth be told, like many families here in Robeson County, North Carolina, we’ve built our silly Christmas traditions to mark perhaps the most important birthday of all.

Luke Chapter 2 best describes it:

“And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:)

“To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.

“And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.

“And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.

“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.

“And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.

“And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.

“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.”

As Christmas Day draws close, my hope is that you enjoy it as much as I do every year.

