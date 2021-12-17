LETTER: Britt says leadership magnifies residents’ voice

To the Editor:

Earlier this month, I filed for reelection as a member of the North Carolina State Senate.

I am honored to have served three terms and look forward to continuing to serve the people of my district, which still includes Robeson, but also now includes Hoke and Scotland counties. I have continued to advance in leadership and will continue the same advancement to the benefit of my district.

Being the chairman of multiple committees gives me the unique opportunity to continue to work aggressively for the people of my district. These leadership opportunities give the people of my district a seat at the table and a magnified voice more so than they would have with a new candidate who may be seeking this office.

If the people chose to send me back to Raleigh I will continue to work for our communities as my role in leadership advances.

Please continue to pray for me and my family as we begin this new campaign.

If you are able and willing to volunteer in any capacity, please reach out to me on email at [email protected]

Sen. Danny Britt

Lumberton