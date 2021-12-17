‘Yellowstone’: I got it, but don’t get it

Finding myself unable to contribute in a meaningful way to a growing number of water cooler conversations, I decided to take the plunge and enlist in the legion of those who watch “Yellowstone.”

It was harder than I thought it would be, initially to find the show and then to actually watch it.

I had to sign up for the correct provider, the process itself being a bit of a Rubik’s Cube for someone from the Analogue Generation. Believing it was on Paramount Plus, I subscribed, taking the discounted year-long deal for about $80. But the only “Yellowstone” to be found on that provider was a 1936 black and white film which I quickly knew was not the right one as Kevin Costner was nowhere to be seen. After some more research, I invested in a monthly subscription of Peacock, where the first three seasons can be watched on demand.

So I am on the clock, which injects some urgency, but I confess to this: “Yellowstone” is a hard watch for me because of the amount of violence, so I can’t binge as I am exhausted after a single 41-minute episode.

I struggle with violence after being traumatized as a 6-year-old who in 1964 got trapped inside a movie theater at Friendly Shopping Center in Greensboro watching the “Coming Attractions.” Google which was featured in the previews, and I will have your sympathy. I saw several human organs and people in pieces during that minute or so before I sprinted for some popcorn and a Coke. I was a young adult before I would stay seated in the theater again for previews.

My younger sister Terryn thought it was all very funny.

While I find the violence in “Yellowstone” excessive and gratuitous, I think the nudity is provided in the perfect dose. Beth, played by red-head Kelly Reilly, is most often either undressed or undressing, sharing a nice body that goes a long way toward making up for a slew of personality defects.

I should note before I go further that I am way behind on my “Yellowstone” watch so there is no need for any spoiler alerts. While I have not binged, I have been consistent in my viewing as I try to avoid a second month subscribing to Peacock at the cost of $4.99. As I write this, I am preparing to endure the fourth episode of Season 2.

What I am looking for but have yet to find, is a single redeemable character on “Yellowstone,” someone I can root for, just one. It’s as if everyone is wearing a Dook T-shirt and a sneer.

Jimmy has been suggested, but I am afraid to get too emotionally attached to the reluctant cowboy because he seems locked in a perpetual state of being on the verge of a one-way trip to the Train Station.

“Yellowstone,” in my opinion, needs someone akin to Maximus in the move “Gladiator,” a character who will introduce virtue, a counterweight to the greed that is on full display in “Yellowstone.” This character doesn’t have to save the Roman Empire, but he or she could make a gift to The Empty Stocking Fund, adopt a pet from the human society, or volunteer to feed the homeless a Christmas meal.

I probably am overthinking this and should sit back and relax to the degree that is possible when blood is splashing everywhere, and just be content to be entertained.

There is always the breath-taking scenery in Yellowstone, and I am not talking only about Beth.