LETTER: Take your spot and get the shot

December 21, 2021

To the Editor:

To all employees of the County of Robeson, North Carolina

Happy Holidays from citizens of Robeson County. You have worked to keep us safe and protected. You have governed our affairs and been the care takers of our public trust and funds.

We have sent our children to you to learn this year at one of the most challenging times in generations. You have kept our public domains clean and well cared for. You have kept our utilities working when there weren’t people working.

Then there is that special group that my dear friend Bill Smith has the pleasure of working with every day – the Robeson County Health department. The professionals here have carried the citizens of our county thru a time of death, sorrow, fear, distrust and animosity. They have done so with light in their eyes, hope in their voices and faith in their inner souls. You have literally been a host of angels personally for everyone who came to you.

God has been with America thru 800,000 deaths and He has had a Special Forces Savior Team camped out at Robeson County Health Department since day one. God bless you each and every one.

May your efforts reap bounty every day as we battle to vaccinate this county amidst great trepidation. I ask all to be in prayer that lives be saved by taking your spot and getting the shots!

As these county employees spend the holidays with families and loved ones may the star heralding the birth of the Christ child, the brilliant glow of the menorah of Hanakah, the warmth of the Kwanzaa Kente cloth and whatever source of light and good you attach your spirit and faith to, beam joy to this world.

May the Creator bless and keep you, may his grace and mercy abound to you and may you find cause each day to be thankful for life and celebrate love wherever it is truly found.

Aho!

Eric R. Locklear

Pembroke