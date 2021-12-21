Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up: The Lumber River State Park has finally secured the final piece of property to complete a paddlers’ paradise on the Lumber River, a state-managed national wild and scenic river. The final eight acres provides access to the blackwater river, which in 1998, added 81 miles of the river to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
Thumbs Up: The EmptyStocking Fund has now surpassed its goal of $65,000. The fund will ensure that all families that applied for funding will have a prosperous Christmas. Thanks to the many individual and corporate donors that made the gift of Christmas possible to those most in need in our community. Find a roundup of the project on page 1A of today’s Robesonian.
Thumbs Down: We continue to see deaths from the COVID-19 virus. Just as the Thanksgiving holiday generated a spike in cases, we can expect to see a spike after Christmas. This is a needless trend that can be helped by residents getting vaccinations. Please give your families, neighbors and community members the gift of life; get vaccinated.
Thumbs Up: According to state data, Robeson County has seen slow and steady improvement across all industry sectors, including Health Care, Manufacturing, Retail Trade, Education and Hotel/Food Service, the top five industries employing our local labor force. As local businesses continue to bring back more staff, we are hopeful that an improving local economy will continue.
Thumbs Down: The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Recognition Act has been waiting for approval from the U.S. Senate Indian Affairs Committee since Nov. 2. Scratch that, the Lumbee people, who make up a valuable part of our community, have been waiting for this legislation for decades.
“For more than 130 years, the Lumbees have sought the same federal recognition that other tribes across the nation enjoy,” said Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), in April. “This federal recognition will help the Lumbee people not only improve their economy, but enhance their health care systems and schools.”
The economic impact that this recognition would have to Robeson County is unprecedented.
“The Lumbee Tribe has been fighting for more than a century to gain federal recognition and, as long as I’m in the U.S. Senate, I’m going to continue my work to make sure this happens,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC). “I am proud to co-introduce this legislation again and continue my work with Senator Burr to get this legislation across the finish line.”
Thumbs Up: The Criminal Justice and Basic Law Enforcement Training programs at Robeson Community College received an early Christmas present this year. New donated equipment would have cost the school $1,500. The equipment included 16 new millennium series full face gas masks and 16 new chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear CBRN canisters, all of which were donated to the college by an anonymous donor.
Thumbs Up: We love to complain about the weather, but state foresters are thankful for the recent wet weather that has helped provide relief to a statewide drought. The North Carolina Forest Service issued a burn ban on Nov. 29 and then, a little more than a week later, lifted the burn ban because of sufficient wet weather. We’ve seen the wet weather continue, which might dampen our holidays, but it improves the health of our forests and the animals that live there.
