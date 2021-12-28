THUMBS UP: Well-wishers saw the end of an era and the start of another when Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin finished his term last week. Chairman-elect John Lowery will take the oath of office on Jan. 6.
THUMBS DOWN: New cases of COVID-19 have declined a bit in the last week to just 24, which means many of our residents are still at risk of catching this deadline virus. If you have not been vaccinated, please take action now. We can beat this virus if we all work together.
THUMBS UP: Robeson County athletes have wrapped up another memorable year. All of our highschool competitors deserve accolades for participating in a challenging scenario during the pandemic. We give them a big thumbs up.
THUMBS DOWN: We are still seeing far too many deaths from COVID-19. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 21% of people tested have been infected with the disease. Officials reported on Tuesday that 1,992 people are currently hospitalized. Total deaths from COVID-19 in North Carolina total 19,308. Health officials reported that just 74% of North Carolinians have been vaccinated with at least one dose, but 69% are fully vaccinated.
We can do much better. Vaccination is the best defense to beat this disease.
THUMBS UP: Local law enforcement officials, as well as other first responders stepped up as usual to help local families enjoy Christmas during Shop with a Cop and other programs. We should all celebrate these kinds of efforts to enrich our community.
THUMBS DOWN: Robeson County leads the state in violent crime, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation with 1,190 cases per 100,000 people in 2020. It would be easy to point a finger at local law enforcement, but the truth is we have fine law enforcement, who have been well trained and well equipped. One of the best solutions to violent crime is for families, community leaders, church leaders, school leaders and others to intervene and work with local law enforcement to stamp out violent crime. We live in a wonderful community with much to offer, but we need to make it safe for our residents.
THUMBS UP: Broadband internet service will soon be available to more homes in Robeson County. FOCUS Broadband, together with the U.S. Department of Agriculture will use a $2.9 million Community Connect grant to provide service in Howellsville and Tolarsville, as well as areas outside of St. Pauls.
THUMBS UP: The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s winter commencement took place on Dec. 13. The ceremony marked the beginning of students’ next step toward the rest of their lives. We congratulate the graduates and look forward to their contribution to our community.
If you have a Thumbs Up or Thumbs down suggestion, send it Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected]