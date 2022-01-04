Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

THUMBS UP: The Lumbee Tribe celebrated the completion of the Four Winds Boys and Girls Club gymnasium despite facing numerous delays that required rethinking and redesigning.
“We see this as a blessing for not only the Saddletree community for all Lumbee Land what can be done when you put your mind to in bad times,” said Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr.
THUMBS DOWN: We understand the decision by Methodist University to delay the start of the spring semester to ensure safety to both staff and students, but it presents numerous challenges to enrolled students. The delay of one week should be manageable by students and staff. We blame pandemic conditions and we urge staff to work with students to absorb the lost time.
THUMBS UP: Robeson County’s unemployment rate dropped again in November, following both a state and national trend that shows that employers are getting back to work. While COVID-19 will eventually prove to have caused devastating economic impacts, we celebrate the fact that our labor force is moving toward pre-pandemic conditions.
THUMBS DOWN: You may have seen the story at Robesonian.com headlined, “National nurses union urges school districts to offer remote learning.” Here in Robeson County, students have many educational options for training in a wide variety of health care careers, including nursing. With such a demand for nurses throughout the region, we wonder if other communities are out of touch with their greatest needs.
THUMBS UP: A local composer performance has earned a Telly Award for his “Crescendo! 381 – Mark Andersen at GPAC – Classical Rhapsodies for Piano.” James Bass, executive director of Givens Performing Arts Center at UNC Pembroke, is among the best in the nation as judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies including Netflix, Dow Jones, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, Vimeo and others.
THUMBS DOWN: A serious spike in COVID-19 cases, including even more deaths locally suggest too many residents refuse to take recommended and proven precautions. Our hospitals remain filled with COVID-19 patients, while at the same time treating other emergencies. If you have not been vaccinated, you must take action.
THUMBS DOWN: A surprise cold weather visit took many by surprise this week. If weather patterns hold true to history, the next two months will be the coldest of the year. While we are lucky to live in an area that rarely sees extreme cold, low temperatures remain dangerous to the unprepared.
