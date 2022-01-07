LETTER: Use and protect your rght to vote

To the Editor:

In America, we are taught that our democracy is based on the fact that all men are created equal and have certain inalienable rights. We pledge allegiance to the flag by saying “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Yet today, we stand on the cusp of recreating an unequal, divided society defined by partisan congressional legislation and minority rule.

If our government is “of the people, by the people” why then are elected legislators now trying to deprive some citizens of the right to vote which is a constitutional right. District lines are being gerrymandered to limit access to that right.

If America is that shining beacon of democratic light for other nations to see, how can instigators of a blatant violent attempt to overturn a free and fair election continue to be allowed to lead? What message does this send to other groups who feel they are not pleased with how our government is run? Where is the justice for all?

Coretta Scott King reminded us “the struggle is a never ending process. Freedom is never really won. You earn it and win it in every generation.” It is time for this generation to realize the struggle is real and it is right now.

Call your senators and demand that they vote to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act and support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act which addresses among other things discriminatory voting practices. Stand with the tax paying citizens of Washington, D.C., in their fight for statehood.

Most importantly as American citizens, pay attention to how your elected officials represent you and be sure to exercise your right to vote at every level of government in order to form that more perfect union.

Eva Patterson Heath

Red Springs