LETTER: Use and protect your rght to vote

January 07, 2022
You may have seen the story in Wednesday’s paper about another big spike in virus cases here in Robeson County, but believe it or not, we’ve been here before — a long time before, like nearly 110 years ago.
Robesonian Reporter Chris Stiles has been tracking local pandemic numbers for nearly two years now. His reports continue to show that while we have made some gains, this virus is still causing devastation in our communities.
This last week, I was digging around in Robeson County’s history and discovered that at one point, we served as a model for the country in our public health efforts.
I should back up. You should know that I love history, or more precisely, historical context. I suppose it’s the journalist in me that understands that a single event, regardless of its impact, is made more relevant when it is presented in context. That’s why news stories frequently use historical standards — the moon landing, the Sept. 11 attacks, etc.
So, how serious is this pandemic? It’s very serious, especially when it’s put into historical context.
Back in the early part of the 20th century, the county — but North Carolina especially — was struggling with a number of deadly diseases, among them hookworm and typhoid fever.
Both of these diseases were common in emerging agriculturally centered economies such as Robeson County.
In response, the county health movement was born, here in Robeson County.
You may already have known that. There is a historical marker in downtown Lumberton announcing this historical fact to anyone taking a moment to notice.
According to information from the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources, the state took responsibility for public health in 1877, forming the State Board of Health. Soon after, counties began organizing health boards that included doctors, as well as municipal leaders such as mayors and county commissioners.
Robeson County’s health department “roots can be traced to the local health board hiring Dr. B.W. Page in 1912,” according to the Department of Cultural Resources. “In Page’s first year, he examined 45 schools, inspected 500 rural homes (quarantining 118), vaccinated 525 schoolchildren and set up a lecture series.”
As the historical marker states, the “first rural health department in U.S.” was located about where the Robeson County Courthouse building now stands.
Similar to the historical significance of this event that took place 110 years ago next month, Robeson County has no end to events and issues that have formed our rich communities and neighborhoods.
Here’s a quick roundup of stuff I dug up during a visit to the Robeson County Library in the last week.
The following were taken from the pages of the Robesonian Newspaper:
100 Years Ago: Saturday, Jan. 12, 1922: “Lumberton’s three banking institutions — The National Bank of Lumberton, the First National Bank and the Planters Bank & Trust Co. — are in strong, healthy condition, according to reports made at the annual meeting of the stockholders and directors Tuesday. While deposits in the banks are slightly lower than they were a year ago, the deposits at this time … total $1,706,832.93. This is considered a good showing of deposits, owing to the present financial conditions.”
50 Years Ago — Saturday, Jan. 7, 1972: “Two trees that have stood at the right side of Robeson County Courthouse may be chopped down. The problem is not with trees … but with the hundreds of birds that come roost in the trees at night. The noise is deafening, but that’s not really the problem either. The problem is the mess that appears daily beneath the trees.
25 Years Ago — Saturday, Jan. 7, 1997: “Scott Buick-Cadillac-Isuzu Inc. has agreed to pay $850,000 to Robeson County for the Lowes building on Fayetteville Road.
1 Year Ago — Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021: Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the last week in Robeson County bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 157.
Headlines like these and many, many more have helped residents understand the context of this great community.