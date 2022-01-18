THEY SAID IT

January 18, 2022

“As we celebrate the life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we must remember it’s on all of us to continue to build on the progress that we’ve made so far. Together, we can work toward a more just and prosperous future for all North Carolinians.

— N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, Jan. 18, 2022

“Today on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we remember MLK’s life and his work to protect our freedoms and secure equal opportunity for all. I join North Carolinians in honoring his legacy that should resonate with us today more than ever.”

— U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-Dist. 9, Jan. 18, 2022

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s mission to promote equality and justice for all Americans resonates more deeply than ever. On #MLKDay, we honor Dr. King’s life and unending legacy by striving to uphold the values he courageously fought for.

— United States House of Representative via Twitter; retweeted by U.S. Rep Richard Hudson, R-Dist. 8, Jan. 18, 2022

Today we honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy of freedom and equality for all Americans.

— U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, R-Dist. 7, Jan. 18, 2022

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we must commit to his unfinished work – of delivering jobs and justice, and protecting the sacred right to vote.

— Pres. Joe Biden, Jan. 18, 2022

“Keep moving, for it may well be that the greatest song has not yet been sung, the greatest book has not been written, the highest mountain has not been climbed. This is your challenge! Reach out and grab it… but there is something we can learn from the broken grammar of that mother, that we must keep moving. If you can’t fly, run; if you can’t run, walk; if you can’t walk, crawl; but by all means keep moving.”

— Martin Luther King Jr., Spelman College Museum April 1960