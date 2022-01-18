Thumbs up, thumbs down

Thumbs Up: Public events celebrating the life and influence of Martin Luther King Jr. were a welcome reprieve from the recent era of pandemic seclusion. It has been good to celebrate, to remember and to be inspired again as communities. King’s message of hope rings true now more than ever.
Thumbs Down: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is the greatest health threat of the ongoing pandemic. In Robeson County, health care workers are seeing record numbers of cases among our residents.
“There are people who continue to subscribe to natural immunity acquired by having the virus,” said Bill Smith, director of the Robeson County Health Department. “Since each variant is unique and the defense mechanism was for the specific strain acquired, the immunity is not far reaching.”
Thumbs Up: Road crews, power line repair crews and others answered the call recently when bitter cold and dangerous conditions struck Robeson County. We give a big thumbs up to those who face uncomfortable conditions so the rest of us could remain comfortable in our homes.
Thumbs Down: Panic over winter weather is overinflated. Residents rushing to grocery stores for bread, milk and other staples illustrate how unprepared we are as a community. Winter weather has visited Robeson County every year throughout time. We urge residents to use common sense and plan ahead rather than wipe out store shelves when grocery items already are hard to find because of supply chain delays.
Thumbs Up: The Robesonian’s new Teacher of the Week feature celebrates local educators making a difference in Robeson County classrooms. Our teachers are among our greatest resources, providing children with the tools they need to succeed and lead in the future.
Thumbs Up: The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been awarded a three-year, $500,000 grant to reduce racial disparities for expecting and parenting mothers in rural southeastern North Carolina. The grant is designed to improve maternal health through service provider education.
Thumbs Down: Stray cats in St. Pauls have become such a problem that the town council may be required to create an ordinance to address the problem. Pet owners must be responsible to stop the feral cat issue that threatens public health. While we understand the need for cats to control rodent populations in rural areas, owners must have their pets spayed and neutered.
Thumbs Up: Local sports teams have endured another uncertain season as both the weather and the COVID-19 pandemic have canceled and delayed games throughout the region. Here is a thumbs up to the many athletes who have prepared for years to play in local events. We are proud of their work and hope for the best as they prepare for their future.
