Coronavirus,journalismand five Ws

Medical experts continue to scratch their heads trying to figure out a solution to the coronavirus and all of its variants.

For sure, scientists and doctors around the world have made advances to understand how the virus works; that’s the reason we have very effective vaccines.

In many ways, science and medical experts face the same difficult process that working journalists face every day. Of course in most cases, the stakes aren’t quite as high for journalists.

A story on a Robeson County council meeting doesn’t have quite the same impact as a story on increasing coronavirus cases in the county.

Still, the job of reporting on both issues follows the same general process.

Let me explain.

The words “who, what, when, where, why and how” haunt the dreams of journalism students and old editors like me in newsrooms everywhere — including those here at The Robesonian.

To young journalists, answering those six questions quickly becomes a standard by which every school assignment is graded. You’ll find that J schools everywhere constantly pound this into the brains of their young student journalists.

And, you’ll find those same standards at news organizations big and small — from community newspapers like The Robesonian to national outlets such as the New York Times.

And, the most effective news stories answer those questions in the first few paragraphs, many within the first paragraph alone.

Let me backup a bit.

One of my primary roles here at The Robesonian is ensure that you and readers like you have access to usable information that’s relevant to you here in the Robeson County area. The easiest way to do that is to provide stories that tell you “what” happened to “who” “when” and “where.”

Admittedly, the most difficult of the five Ws to answer is “why.”

But, Journalists aren’t the only ones who have trouble with the question why.

Parents of a young child will confirm that answering the why question is difficult. “Why can’t I stay up and watch TV.?” “Why can’t I eat ice cream all the time?” “Why does sister get more candy than me?” “Why do I have to sit in a car seat all the time?”

Writing news stories is sometimes difficult because answering why something happened frequently comes up in routine — and not so routine — news stories.

For instance, we love to report about what happens at Lumberton City Council meetings, because in almost every event, the story is laid out for us in a way that’s easy to report, easy to understand and can be chunderd out quickly to meet an ever looming print deadline.

Things are more difficult when we start asking why something happened at the city council meeting.

Every year the city approves a spending plan, but we always want to know why the city budget went up or down, or why more or less funding was approved for the police department, the electric department and so on.

It’s like that for the scientific community as well.

Millions and millions of dollars have been spent trying to understand why COVID-19 is so devastating.

Every day that this pandemic drags out gets medical experts closer to answering the why question.

Questions that likely will never be answered include, “Why do I have to get the vaccine?” “Why am I forced to wear a mask?” “Why can’t I find what I want at the store?

You know, the same questions that children ask.

While medical experts don’t have all the answers yet, but they do know some ways to keep us safe.

My “why” question is, why don’t people understand how important it is to get vaccinated?

David Kennard is the executive editor of The Robesonian. Contact him at [email protected]