Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up: Robeson County residents answered the call to donate blood during the first-ever blood crisis alert issued by the Red Cross last week. A need still exists. The ongoing pandemic, as well as winter weather has discouraged many donors. Find out how you can help at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
Thumbs Down: Members of the Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County need to ensure that their public business takes place in public. A recent analysis showed that the district may not be following correct procedures to provide public access to their meetings. Read more about this story at: https://bit.ly/3qXl6ms.
Thumbs Up: Lumberton’s Public Services reopened on Monday with plans to have all services back online within a week after closing to install new utility billing software. Paying bills online is much appreciated by residents seeking contact free interactions..
Thumbs Down: Littering in our county has reached unacceptable levels. James Bass, the executive director of the Givens Performing Arts Center at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, recently explained that trash along our roadways impact decisions of prospective businesses, and it’s “just downright wrong.” Find more on this at https://bit.ly/32uSd7B.
Thumbs Up: Robeson Community College’s pay scale increases are welcome relief to college employees on all levels. The decision was prompted by the recently approved state budget that directs all eligible community college employees to receive a salary increase of 2.5%.
Thumbs Down: Gas prices continue to increase both locally and across the state. Residents looking for a relief to economic pressure in the ongoing pandemic won’t find it at the pumps. The price and supply of oil in world markets appear to be to blame, as does uncertainty over Ukraine and Russia. This is a good example of how life in rural North Carolina is impacted by issues around the globe.
Thumbs Up: A snow day on Friday was a minor inconvenience for many, but provided a rare opportunity for Robeson County residents to put on their warm clothes and get outside to enjoy the winter treat. Mother Nature provided one more way for us to enjoy Robeson County.
Thumbs Down: COVID-19 is having a major impact on Robeson County District Court proceedings. All court cases have been extended to Jan. 31, because of an outbreak amongst Robeson County court staff and personnel,” according to Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre. This is yet another example of the need for vaccines, masks and other important procedures.
If you have a suggestion for a Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down, contact Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected]