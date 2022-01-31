While watching Tuesday night as my alma mater’s basketball team was quickly being dismantled by the Miami Hurricanes, a strange sensation washed over me. Having seen this movie before, instead of being angered early on by the lackadaisical performance of my Tar Heels, I became resigned to their fate, which on this night was an 85-57 defeat.

Dook’s last-second defeat two hours later provided a bit of salve for the wound, but again, I found it strangely unfulfilling.

I would like to think my indifference is because I have at my advanced age gained a better perspective about what is and is not important in life, and that it is just a game. But I know myself better than to think that I have ascended a rung or two on the maturity ladder.

I did a self-examination, wondering if my malaise was the product of 22 months of the new reality forced upon us by covid, which has rearranged our lives and not for the better. I am sure that is part of it, but also think it is just a tiny fraction.

I fear my growing ambivalence is a result of the changing landscape of collegiate athletics, which is drifting aimlessly in the direction of the professional products, at least on the gridiron and the basketball court where green is everyone’s favorite color.

We now have something called NIL – Name, Image and Likeness – which has made amateur athletics amateur in name only as participants can cash in on their sweat and ability. I know, I know, the players do the work while the universities swim in the television dollars they produce.

When was the last time you saw a team from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on television?

The truth is, about 99 percent of college athletes will be trading their uniforms for white and blue collars upon graduation, and will not be cashing any NIL checks, so perhaps those who do could chose a quicker route, one that does not include a campus and class, to the bank. I am old-fashioned enough to believe that college athletes were already being compensated by being provided a free or discounted education, which does have a value.

Then there is something called the portal, which allows athletes to transfer to another college or university on a whim and without consequence. As I watched on Tuesday, I wondered if Coach Hubert Davis might pull a page from his mentor Roy Williams’ playbook and let all the starters watch the game from beside him for a few minutes.

Then I realized the risk in doing so, and that would be a rush to the portal. The ease with which athletes now can abandon their commitment and look elsewhere for playing time, is handcuffing coaches and – I am convinced – the reason Williams is no longer patrolling the sidelines. The system seems to have been redesigned to encourage the easy way out, which is quitting, and not the values of perseverance and digging deeper.

I wonder if the NIL and the portal are major reasons why for first time in a half century of watching UNC athletics, I am hearing coaches talk about “having to coach effort.” I do not think that Mike Voight, Phil Ford, George Lynch, Tyler Hansbrough or Marcus Paige ever had to be coached to play with effort.

Now I know what some of you are thinking, that if UNC had defeated Miami, the column today would be on something else. And you might be right on that, but I have been writing today’s column in my mind for months, and it was coming later if not now.

There is no doubt that the college athletics that have given me so many highs and lows since Larry Miller got me hooked on UNC hoops as a 10-year-old, are changing. Increasingly it is becoming about the transient name on the back of the jersey, and not the one permanently affixed on the front.

Although UNC is my focus, I know the issues are not unique to Chapel Hill. I believe as many as 15 players who suited up for Alabama and Georgia during the NCAA title game are now shopping for more minutes on the field at another university.

What college athletics will eventually devolve into remains to be seen, as will the extent of my investment in terms of time and money.

I hope that winning will do as it has done in the past, and that is to solve everything. I have endured 8-20 on the basketball court, and 1-10 on the football field, only to be eager for next year.

But right now, this feels different.