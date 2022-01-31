“High-speed internet is critical for North Carolinians to work, learn, run a business or access healthcare. All communities should have opportunities and this round of grants is an important step toward closing the digital divide, especially in rural areas.”
— NC Governor Roy Cooper referring to $350 million in grants to connect more people to high-speed internet.
– – –
“Cheslie Kryst was a role model for so many here and around the country. Our prayers are with her family. Check in with your loved ones. If you feel overwhelmed, seek out help. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24/7 at (1-800)-273-8255.
— NC Governor Roy Cooper commenting on the death of Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, who was found dead on Sunday.
– – –
“It means violent crime is on the rise in U.S. cities, and we can thank your party’s Defund the Police movement and soft-on-crime policies for that.”
— US Rep. Dan Bishop, R-North Carolina, 9th District, responding to a comment by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mocking claims that Democrats promote “soft-on-crime” policies. “What does that even mean?” Psaki said.
– – –
“Call me crazy, but I don’t think billionaires should pay less in taxes than school teachers.”
— NC Rep. Charles Graham, D-Dist. 47, via Twitter.
– – –
“Thanks to all who tow the thin blue line. We are forever grateful for all you do.”
— NC Rep. Brenden H Jones, R-Dist. 46 (Robeson and Columbus counties), commenting on Twitter on Jan. 9, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
– – –
“Honestly, we pieced it together. As long as we have coverage. …”
— Joanna Hunt, principal at Pembroke Elementary School in Robeson County talking about the 20% absence rate of the school’s staff.
– – –
“When we talked about where in North Carolina do you wanna start a strategic office, where do you want to start with a community office, Robeson County was very natural and it was the first place that we thought. When you think of this county, the tri-racial makeup of it — a third being Native American, a third of them being black, a third being white — this is just an absolute perfect place.”
— Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party talking about the new Republican National Committee Community Center in Pembroke, which opened on Friday.