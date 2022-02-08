Thumbs Up: The Republican National Committee made history last week when they opened an office in Pembroke as part of an outreach program to secure votes from the Lumbee tribe. “We’re excited that this county went red in 2020. But we don’t want it to be a one-off election,” said Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party.

Thumbs Down: Our school classrooms are operating on skeleton crews as teachers continue to be among the hardest hit by the coronavirus. Teachers throughout the district have called in sick with virus symptoms. However, just as new cases of the coronavirus have dropped, so have the number of teachers calling in sick.

Thumbs Up: The unemployment rate in Robeson County continues to improve as more businesses bolster their post-pandemic staff. While the county still has work to do to reach pre-pandemic employment levels, data shows the county is headed in the right direction.

Thumbs Down: Blood shortages continue throughout the country, according to the Red Cross. In Robeson County, the demand for blood remains at concerning levels. According to the Red Cross, the pandemic has resulted in fewer people qualified to donate blood, but also has kept more people in their homes as a precaution against donations. Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives and about 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S, according to the American Red Cross. We encourage anyone who can, to donate.

Thumbs Up: The City of Lumberton will develop a plan to celebrate Juneteenth. The federally recognized holiday commemorates the end of American slavery. City leaders said they expect to hear legislation in March that would officially recognize the federal holiday in the City of Lumberton.

Thumbs Down: Police in Lumberton are searching for a suspect in the robberies of three local convenient stores that occurred at the end of January. Police said a man suspected in the robberies of three Minuteman Food Mart stores in Lumberton has yet to be found. There is no place in our county for these kinds of crimes. If you know anything about these crimes, contact the police immediately.

Thumbs Up: More than 20 people marched on Saturday to seek justice for the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Matt Oxendine. Saturday’s march was peaceful, but passionate as protesters intelligently and respectfully protested. The march, which was accompanied by Lumberton Police, protested the police shooting and lack of more investigation by the Robeson County district attorney. This was a good example of how to protest without violence or property damage.

Thumbs Down: Our local soldiers are headed to eastern Europe as part of the support of NATO allies “deterring Russian aggression,” said Capt. Matthew Visser, a spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg. According to news reports, the first wave of soldiers boarded C-17s at Fort Bragg on Thursday, as paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division and soldiers of the 18th Airborne Corps. While we support the cause of freedom around the globe we are concerned for the safety of our warfighting soldiers. It would be appropriate to offer prayers or good wishes that this incident will end soon.

Thumbs Up: Coronavirus cases continue to fall in Robeson County. Last week’s report showed that new cases have fallen by 50%. Today’s report shows that the number of new cases has dropped again. This is good news, hopefully a sign that we may soon put this deadly disease behind us. That said, now is not the time to lower our guard. Residents must continue to support vaccinations and other safety measures.

Thumbs Down: The narcotic fentanyl continues to make its way into our country, killing drug users — both those of whom have legitimate prescriptions and those who obtain and and use it illegally. A recent news report on CNN showed that Mexico is the “dominant source of fentanyl trafficked into the US.” Our politicians in Washington, D.C. have pushed to have this drug more tightly regulated, but so far, legislation has not made it out of committee.

If you would like to submit an idea for the Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down column, contact Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected]