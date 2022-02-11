To the Editor:

Plastic pollution has become a serious issue over the years. Unfortunately, the evidence is obvious every time one visits our otherwise beautiful coast or mountains.

Recycling isn’t as effective as we may wish. In fact, less than 10% is actually being recycled in the U.S. Single-use plastics are accumulating as toxic debris across our state and filling our landfills.

Nothing we use for a few minutes should be allowed to pollute our rivers and oceans for hundreds of years, especially when we don’t really need it. Fortunately, we still have an opportunity to act and reduce our plastic waste.

There is a growing call for stronger, bipartisan leadership on this issue. Other states have passed legislation that can curb single-use plastics. North Carolina shouldn’t be any different. Currently, the legality of taxes and fees on plastic bags is being contested and while our state government struggles to find a solution, our local governments have been feeling the pressure for action. Our leaders are trying to act now to prevent a future where we are literally choking on plastic pollution.

What we need now is clear and smart leadership from those in power.

Now is the time to call on Governor Cooper to take swift action to create a healthier future for all North Carolinians. Using his executive powers to eliminate single use plastics would signal the importance of this matter and lay the groundwork for legislative and local action.

We must call for a healthier and safer North Carolina.

Krista Early

Raleigh