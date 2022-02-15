Thumbs Up: Members of the Purnell Swett girls basketball team completed an undefeated regular season on Friday with their 73-34 win over Lumberton.

Thumbs Down: Rowland town commissioners gave themselves and the mayor a pay raise last week. We’re all for paying people for the work they do, but as elected public servants, the pay hikes seem high. Commissioners raised the mayor’s pay from $200 to $450 per month, a 125% increase. The mayor pro tem’s pay went from $175 to $300 and the commissioners will now be paid $250, double the previous amount.

Thumbs Up: A drug treatment and rehabilitation center planned for Robeson County moved closer to opening now that a facility is expected to be secured by Hope Alive. The organization is a nonprofit connected to Greater Hope International Church in Lumberton.

Thumbs Down: Robeson County’s death count related to COVID-19 has reached 500 people, a milestone not worth celebrating. On a positive note, the number of new cases has dropped substantially, find more details on today’s front page.

Thumbs Up: We give a big thumbs up to Vicente Nieves Lopez, Chelsey Hunt and Lyndsi Barton, who were named Robeson Community College Student Government Association officers on Monday.

Thumbs Down: Bird flu, or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), has made a return to the area according to the United States Department of Agriculture, which found waterfowl carrying the disease in Hyde County, a site located on the Pamlico/Beaufort County line and a site in Bladen County. HPAI is a virus carried by free-flying waterfowl like ducks, geese, and shorebirds. Chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks and geese and guineas can become infected through transmission of the virus from saliva, feces and nasal secretions. It is highly pathogenic, and infected flocks have extremely high mortality rates.

Thumbs Down: Tax law changes included in last year’s budget have delayed the Department of Revenue’s finalization of tax forms, updates for tax systems and approval of tax preparation software. In a time when we just want things to go smoothly, this is another unplanned issue residents are forced to endure.

Thumbs Up: Red Springs Patrol Officer Joquin Cooper was sworn into duty Chief of Police Brent Adkins Thursday. Cooper comes to Red Springs from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Welcome aboard.

Thumbs Down: Gas prices are higher than they’ve been in eight years. For many drivers, the high price of gas is mostly an inconvenience, but for commercial drivers and other businesses that rely heavily on the transportation of goods, these high prices are crippling, forcing them to pass the increased cost of delivery on to the final consumer.

Thumbs Up: The Dairy Queen in Lumberton recently received the DQ PRIDE Award for achieving a high level of cleanliness and food safety. The restaurant at 5030 Fayetteville Road in Suite B, recently received the Dairy Queen Personal Responsibility in Delivering Excellence Award from the Dairy Queen® system.

If you have a suggestion for the Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down column, send it to David Kennard, executive editor at [email protected]