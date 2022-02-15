“It was an experience that most of us don’t get to see in real life. We were able to experience first-hand how hot it was and the intensity of it; we had a pretty good time with it… There was an instance where the pattern fell through as we were fighting it, but everyone noticed it pretty quick, and we took care of it…that was when the fire got the hottest.”

— Thomas Barfield, a firefighter with the Hamlet Fire and Rescue Squad, talking about a live-fire simulation during the 48th Annual Southeastern Fire/Rescue College and Law Enforcement Expo at Robeson Community College.

***

“This brings together those who have the expertise and resources to help treat these substance use disorders, while also including a faith-based element, which is important to me.”

— Sen. Danny Britt, talking about a proposed drug treatment and rehab center near Parkton.

***

“I have always loved the idea of sharing information, however I had one teacher whom I always, secretly, admired. Even though my mother had a sixth-grade education I have always been surrounded by women who were educators and I believed one day I would be just like them.”

— Red Springs Middle teacher Christina Pearson talking about her love of teaching.

***

“We have been blessed with diapers and wipes and clothes and car seats and most of this stuff is brand new. I know there are people around that need this stuff.”

— Helen Rogers, director of the Agape talking about services at the 4850 Fayetteville Road location.

***

“DC’s vax and mask mandates worked about as well as other mandates in liberal cities. Small businesses … were crushed for nothing. And kids are still being forced to mask up, unlike Dems and celebrities at the Super Bowl.”

— U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-9th District, North Carolina via Twitter on Tuesday.

***

Producer prices just rose 9.7% over 12-months, double the rate expected. Yet, Washington Democrats continue to tout irresponsible, inflation-driving policies that hurt American families. We must end this #Bidenflation.

— U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-8th District North Carolina.