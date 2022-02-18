I watched the Super Bowl for an old-fashioned reason, not to see the commercials, not to watch the halftime show, but to see some good football, hopefully not a track meet, a game with some defense sprinkled in.

I had a little bit of an interest in the outcome if you know what I mean, more concerned with the points total than who won and by how much, but mostly I wanted a close and competitive game, and for the seventh straight playoff game the NFL delivered. I was happy times two, with the game itself, and that no more than 49 points were scored.

Thanks Aaron Donald. I owe you for those last two plays.

Now here is what I can tell you about the commercials for Super Bowl LVI. Nothing. Nada. Zilch.

I watched them, but not with my full attention, and nothing stuck. If I were to be quizzed on the commercials, I would likely flunk. I did see Larry David in one. I really can’t explain, except that I don’t get the commercials anymore in terms of the messaging, and perhaps there just isn’t any additional space in my brain for more clutter.

I did watch the halftime show with interest, which was already heightened but was kicked up a notch when the lady introducing the performers proclaimed that the viewers were about to watch the “greatest halftime show ever.”

I thought that call was a bit early, and I went on Facebook to share that opinion. Within 5 minutes things were ugly, especially the racial aspect, so I erased my mistake to the degree possible by deleting the thread.

While I was withholding judgment on where the night’s halftime show would rank on the all-time list, I did believe that there had never been a halftime show that had been more hyped, so I was interested, even if the genre, hip hop or rap, was not my favorite. I could not tell you one song or lyric made popular by the night’s performers, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, M&M, Mary J. Bilge and Kendrick Lamar.

I still can’t tell you the name of a song or recite a lyric.

My musical tastes developed in the late 1960s and the 1970s, which is one of the few perks of being a has been. The 70s, of course, happen to be the best decade of music ever, but my mind was open to being entertained on Sunday night.

While preparing for today’s column, I did a quick review of all the Super Bowl halftime shows and was surprised to find that most of them I did not remember at all. You will have to take my word on this, but I attribute that to the fact that most were not memorable, not because of an excess of libations.

No one should be surprised that the ones I remember are, in no order, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, Tom Petty, U2, The Who, Paul McCartney and Prince, whose performance still ranks No. 1 in my book. The man stood on stage during a thunderstorm, lightning flashing and rain pelting, and nailed “Purple Rain” while playing an electric guitar.

I should reveal that I remember Janet Jackson’s performance as well.

That list remains after Sunday’s performance, which I won’t label as memorable, but is one I don’t think I will forget. I was entertained, and there is no denying the talent of some of the performers.

But best ever? I think that was a decision made by many before the first beat or rhyme.

Here’s what I found interesting while skimming critiques of the halftime show. The rub wasn’t necessarily racial, with young hip people of color loving it and old, staid white folks like me hating it, but instead was generational.

Now I know I am a Baby Boomer, and I am aware of the Greatest Generation, but when it comes to Gen X and Millennials, I am newly informed. Together they represent the folks born between 1965 and 1995, and from what I can gather, they are the fans of the performers featured during the halftime show.

And while today’s society makes everything about race, this wasn’t. Kind of reminds me of when rock ‘n roll was beginning to dominate, and my parents told me they couldn’t understand the words because of the guitar.

See how that works?

