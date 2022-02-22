THUMBS UP: The Lumbee Tribal Council cleared the way for two internet providers to provide high-speed internet on lands within the tribal territory. The Tribal Council deserves a big thumbs up for allowing this to take place.

THUMBS DOWN: Far too many drivers are using our roadways as trash receptacles. Litter is everywhere around our county. With the approach of spring, Robeson County has planned a number of Clean & Green Events. These include a number of events designed to reverse the habit of trashing our communities, including a “Trash Talk Curriculum” in local school classrooms. This is a good step, but this initiative should be ongoing to keep our communities, roads and public spaces an inviting place for all to enjoy.

THUMBS UP: Mask mandates are slowly ending around the region. Of special significance is the governor’s encouragement for schools to lift mask mandates. This is an issue that The Public Schools of Robeson County are watching closely. Read today’s story on the issue on page 1A.

THUMBS DOWN: Robeson County deaths related to the COVID-19 reached 500 last week; more deaths are expected to be reported this week. This is a reminder that as this pandemic drags on, we must continue efforts to reduce fatalities. One of the most effective ways to prevent sickness and death is through vaccines. If you are not fully vaccinated, please take steps to get vaccinated.

THUMBS UP: A report by the North Carolina Department of Commerce released last week showed that jobs in the hospitality sector increased slightly during the third quarter of 2021, a sign that people are showing less reluctance to venture local restaurants and overnight establishments in the county. While the report captured only a small sampling of data, we are hopeful that our residents are finding ways to work around the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

THUMBS DOWN: Opponents to a drug treatment and rehab center near Parkton don’t understand the value of this resource locally. It will include a residential facility that includes detox crisis aid, treatment and therapeutic help and an aftercare program. The center is funded by a $10 million allocation to Hope Alive, which legislators funded through the state budget. The allocation will be distributed by providing $5 million this fiscal year which ends June 30 and $5 million in Fiscal Year 2022-23. With the amount of drug-related crime that takes place in our community, this is a much needed facility. Critics need to educate themselves on the value of this center.

THUMBS UP: Candidate filing for the 2022 statewide primary and rescheduled Municipal elections will resume Feb. 24. This is the first in a number of upcoming election deadlines leading up to Election Day on May 17. One of the most important dates is April 22; that is the deadline to register to vote in the primary election. New voters or new residents must be registered to vote by April 22 if they want a say in the upcoming primary election.

THUMBS UP: The Robesonian’s Teach of the Week, Michael Baker, is an excellent example of what our teachers are doing in the classrooms to foster creativity among our students. Baker is a science teacher and athletic director at Fairmont High, where his approach to learning is to provide real world applications — such as riding a roller coaster — to the theories children are learning in the classroom.

