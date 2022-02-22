“My question to you is how can we move as a county, move in the direction of equality, which is the only way that we can bring unity in Robeson County and we still idolize the dark history that has caused so much pain and division by allowing this statue to still stand at the people’s house?”

— Rev. Tyrone Watson Sr., president of the Unified Robeson NAACP Branch, speaking to Robeson County Commissioners during the public comments section of a regular commissioner board meeting on Monday on the issue of removing the Confederate statue at the entrance of the Robeson County Courthouse.

***

“We know the health of our state depends on the health of all our communities — and this statewide effort helps center the voices of those most directly impacted by systemic issues and inequities. We’re proud to support deserving organizations who are on the ground creating culturally-relevant solutions and supporting better and more equitable access to health care.”

— Cheryl Parquet, director of Community Engagement and Marketing Activation at Blue Cross NC speaking about a $4 million commitment to address and eliminate racial, health and geographical disparities in North Carolina.

***

“Remember, being kind costs nothing.”

— Samantha Oxendine, from Robeson Community College’s Counseling and Career Services Office, in regard to the college’s celebration of Random Acts of Kindness Day.

***

“We are taking a positive step on mask requirements to help us move safely toward a more normal day-to-day life. It’s time to focus on getting our children a good education and improving our schools, no matter how you feel about masks.”

— Gov. Roy Cooper speaking about lifting the mask mandate in public schools.

***

“A significant number of homes and businesses are currently without access to fast, reliable, high-speed internet … this lack of access to high-speed internet has put our tribe and specifically our school students and children at a significant disadvantage.”

— Gerald Goolsby, chair of the Economic Development Committee of the Lumbee Tribal Council, commenting on a proposal to bring high speed internet to Lumbee Tribe residents.

***

“Based on the feedback we received, we worked diligently with our health professional partners to build a strong case for the program, as well as worked internally to make sure the program aligned with our mission, our vision, and our strategic plan,”

— Dr. Elliott, vice president and chief academic and student service officer for Robeson Community College, speaking about the need for a new medical sonography program on its main campus in Lumberton.