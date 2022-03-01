THUMBS DOWN: We join with other voices to condemn the actions of the Russian for military action in Ukraine, especially doing so under the guise of peacekeeping and rescuing Russian citizens. A full scale war targeting civilian areas is not keeping the peace. Here in Robeson County, we have residents with close connections to families in Ukraine.

“This is a crime against humanity,” said Bob Jordan, pastor of Zion’s Tabernacle Baptist Church in Lumberton. Jordan has spent the last 20 years visiting Ukraine and working with churches and families there. Find more of that story on page 1A of today’s Robesonian.

THUMBS UP: Filing for the May 17 primary election resumed last week allowing candidates to make the ballot. This is the first in a list of important dates leading up to election day. The next significant date is April 22, the last day residents can register to vote in the primary.

THUMBS DOWN: We have concerns about the relaxing of rules regarding face coverings. While we support both the CDC and the Robeson County Health Department, we still feel our community is far from safe.

“While nationally there is upwards of 80% of the population vaccinated, here it is 42% vaccinated with two doses or one dose as is appropriate for the primary series – of which one third have gotten a booster,” said Bill Smith, the director of the Robeson County Health Department. Find more details on this issue on page 1A of today’s Robesonian.

THUMBS UP: An impromptu, grass roots parade of loyal customers and friends of Dairy Ranch owner Luke McDonald took place over the weekend. Organized by Theresa McDonald, the parade showed support for Luke McDonald who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.

THUMBS DOWN: A trial court has ruled that North Carolina’s voting districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered. The problem is that the court may not have that ability.

“By striking the General Assembly’s congressional map and redrawing their own, with the help of Democrat partisans, the courts have, once again, violated the separation of powers,” said N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore.

THUMBS UP: A big thumbs up to Linda Alexander, a fourth-grade teacher at Rosenwald Elementary School, for her 28 years of teaching.

“My favorite part of teaching is when students are engaged and collaborating with each other to make learning fun and exciting,” she said. Find her story in the Feb. 26 meeting or online at https://bit.ly/RobesonianAlexander

THUMBS UP: An exhibit at Robeson Community College will bring stirring images from the First Gulf War when it opens on March 14.

“Many of our students don’t know enough about the history of the first Gulf War, said Sherry Lofton, an English instructor and chair of the cultural events committee at RCC. “This will help bring awareness and help educate others about Desert Shield and Desert Storm.”

