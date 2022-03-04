Editor’s Note: The following is an abridged version of a letter delivered to the Robeson County Administration Building on Thursday for each County Commissioner advocating the removal of the Confederate statue. Find the full unedited letter online at robesonian.com/category/opinion.

A good friend and fellow member of the Robeson County Bar, Marcus W. Williams sent an email about 18 months ago urging our Bar membership to pass a resolution calling for the removal of the Confederate monument in front of the Robeson County courthouse. Marcus referred to the statue as a “psychological anvil of bigotry.”

He wrote, “We, as the Bar, can be the architects that change the history that we inherited. The ideals of fairness, quality and freedom call out for us, this great bar, to undertake meaningful action….it’s time for action.”

Another good friend and fellow Bar member, Angus Thompson, endorsed the removal of the Confederate statue following the murder of George Floyd.

I then contacted members of the Robeson County Bar saying, “I too, have struggled with this issue and the presence of a Confederate soldier in front of our courthouse and my feelings have intensified of late given the current social environment.”

I went on to say that our Bar should go on record recommending the statue be relocated.

Today I write to publicly request that the Robeson County Board of Commissioners vote to remove from the courthouse grounds the Confederate statue that is situated at the very front of our courthouse.

We should be asking why it was installed in its current location in the first place, and why are there 42 confederate monuments outside North Carolina courthouses across this state, all erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy some 40 years after the Civil War ended in 1865?

Why are there no monuments honoring Robesonians who bravely fought and died for OUR United States of America in World War I or World War II on our courthouse grounds?

A closer look at the monument reveals a statue of a Confederate soldier with a rifle at his side. Below him are the letters “CSA” (The Confederate States of America). Below that, is the battle flag of the Confederate Army. The same flag that South Carolina removed from its State House after the heinous racial killings at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston by a young white supremacist.

The following words are found at the base: “Erected under the auspices of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Loving Memory of the 2000 Confederate soldiers of Robeson County.” Clearly, it is a monument to the Civil War in addition to being a memorial to the Confederate dead.

I am calling for the removal of this monument because it, like many statues and monuments, were inspired by the white supremacy campaign in North Carolina.

The era in which this statue was erected was one of the darkest times involving race relations, equality and justice in our state. Symbols like the one at our courthouse are physical reminders that Blacks were systematically disadvantaged in our political system, in our justice system and in our society during the Jim Crow and white supremacy days in the early 20th century.

Our Confederate statue is truly a symbol, as Marcus so eloquently stated, of a “psychological anvil of bigotry.”

Blacks were disenfranchised of their right to vote and juries consisting of whites-only were the norm.

The intended purpose of the statues and monuments was to make a bold statement that although the Confederate States of America lost, all-white rule would be the law of the land.

I believe it is incredibly difficult for whites to empathize and appreciate the raw feelings and emotions that our fellow black citizens experience when they see symbols of the Confederacy at the forefront of our halls of justice – our courthouse where everyone is supposed to be treated fairly and equally with dignity and respect.

The monument that stands in front of the courthouse on North Court Square in Lumberton is a symbol to our black brothers and sisters of slavery, white supremacy and the disenfranchisement of their sacred rights as an American that were intended to be inalienable.

We cannot change our history, nor should we ignore our history, and for that very reason we must remove this statue from the grounds of the halls of justice.

If our county really wanted to honor our fallen ancestors, we would honor the fallen heroes of World War I or World War II who fought to defend the rights of all citizens, regardless of the color of their skin.

It pains me to think of similar monuments at courthouses throughout North Carolina. It is “often interpreted as a signal that unfair treatment awaits inside.” Do we wish to continue to honor the legacy of white supremacy and the white supremacist movement of late 1800’s and early 1900’s? I certainly hope not. Thank you Rev. Tyrone Watson for having the courage to bring this issue to the forefront again.

The time to act is now.

David Ferrell Branch Jr. is an attorney with Musselwhite, Musselwhite, Branch and Grantham in Lumberton. Contact him at 910-738-5277.