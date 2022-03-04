HISTORICAL MARKER SPOTLIGHT

Inscription: Anna Mathilda McNeill Whistler, mother of the noted painter, James Abbot McNeill Whistler, lived in a house which stood 1,300 yards east of this spot.

Background: Anna Mathilda McNeill Whistler, was the mother of the artist James Abbott McNeill Whistler and the subject of her son’s painting popularly known as Whistler’s Mother, though actually titled “Arrangement in Grey and Black.”

This painting hangs in the Musée d’Orsay (Paris, France).

Anna’s father, a physician educated at the University of Edinburgh, settled in North Carolina about 1785 and set up a medical practice in Wilmington. It was here that Anna Mathilda McNeill was born, the fifth of six children.

As a young girl Anna met and became quite impressed by Cadet George Washington Whistler, a classmate of her brother William at West Point.

Before William and Whistler graduated, Dr. McNeill left Wilmington to practice in New York.

In 1819 William and George received their commissions, and George Whistler married one of Anna’s closest friends, who died in 1827, leaving George Whistler with three small children, George, Joseph and Deborah.

George Whistler’s wife Mary had told George Whistler on her deathbed that if he were to remarry it must be to Anna and no one else. They were married in New York on Nov. 3 1831, and for the children “Aunt Annie” became “Mother.”

George and Anna’s first child was born in November 1883 and christened James Abbott Whistler (he later changed the Abbott to McNeill).

The painting was finished in 1871, while James Anna and their family were living in London. James sold the piece for 4,000 francs to the French government.

Source: by Heustis P. Whiteside, State Library of North Carolina and the NC Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources

This week in Robeson County History:

100 Years Ago: “Farmers Under Boll Weevil Conditions” was the theme of the four speakers who addressed the farmers meeting at the courthouse here (Lumberton) Friday. Source: The Robesonian, XXXXXXDATEXXXXXX

50 Years Ago: The “Save Old Main” group met at the home of Dadfor Dail on Sunday afternoon, and furthered their plans for the Save Old Main rally to be held Saturday, March 18. Source: The Robesonian, March 6, 1972.

25 Years Ago: The superintendent of the Lumber River State Park says $1 million of improvements to the Princess Ann Landing will begin this year. Source: The Robesonian, March 6, 1997.

Five Years Ago: PEMBROKE — Some residents who have been unable to clear their yards of tree debris left over from Hurricane Matthew will get help from the town (which approved $10,000 for cleanup aid). Source: The Robesonian, March, 7, 2017.

One Year Ago: The city’s fire department staged its first push-in ceremony in decades at Central Fire Station on Friday to place into service its two newest vehicles. Source: The Robesonian, March 6, 2021.

The Our History feature is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard. Contact him at [email protected] or 910-416-5847.