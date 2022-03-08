THUMBS UP: A $38 million expansion at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke will provide student resources not previously available and enhance the school’s components of classes, school officials said last week. The recently completed James A. Thomas School of Business a great move for students.

THUMBS DOWN: The price of gasoline continues to climb. Although our region here in the South has escaped $5 per gallon gas so far, but prices are expected to climber even higher as the price per barrel increases.

THUMBS UP: Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States and made a federal holiday last year, will be a paid holiday for City of Lumberton employees. The city may include city events surrounding the holiday, such as a parade, a senior-citizen brunch and gospel event, as well as other community events.

THUMBS UP: Robeson County has gained four new emergency medical technicians.Hailey Lowery, Tiana Scott, Savannah Hagins and Ronnie Hamby completed and passed the EMT certification, which is just one step of the EMS program at Robeson Community College. These first-year students will test for their paramedic certification upon completion of the associate degree program.

THUMBS DOWN: Top That Dessert Bar owner Justin Herring was charged over the weekend by North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement in connection to the sale of alcoholic beverages without ABC permits. While we applaud the opening of the new business, we also want local businesses to operate within the law.

THUMBS UP: Robeson County officials are in the process of updating the county’s Comprehensive Plan, which is designed to provide policies under which the county operates. County residents who would like to be involved in the process are invited to participate in the Development/Public Engagement phase which began in January and is expected to wrap up in April.

THUMBS DOWN: While we applaud the NC attorney general joining others in the investigation of TikTok’s effects on children, we give a big thumbs down to the TikTok app that encourages bad behavior “for providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults,” according to Attorney General Josh Stein. We support Stein’s action, but disapprove the behavior requiring legal action.

THUMBS UP: North Carolina was awarded $6.4 million to establish a new tourism-focused economic recovery initiative. The new program, Supporting and Strengthening Resiliency in North Carolina’s Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation Sectors Initiative, will help develop and implement economic-building strategies for the recovery of North Carolina’s travel and tourism industries that suffered economic losses due to the pandemic.