“It’s hard to get into these grants when we know we don’t have that money to pay the 30-year note, that type stuff.”

Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn talking to the Rural Development director that Red Springs has encountered grants that have a large local funding match that must be met by the towns that apply.

***

“This spring is really going to be crazy and busy for us so I’ll probably blink and it’ll be summer with all that’s going on but I’m really excited about our spring.”

Pembroke Parks and Recreation director Phil Harper talking about the registrations for spring sports — soccer, tennis lessons, t-ball, baseball and softball.

***

“This is how out of touch Democrats in Washington truly are. Americans are paying record prices at the pump and Democrats aren’t even discussing a plan to tackle soaring prices. We need to unleash American energy to lower prices here at home and support our allies abroad.”

William Patrick Huizenga, R-Michigan.

***

“Darn straight!”

Yvette Herrel, U.S. Congresswoman for New Mexico’s Second Congressional District commenting on a Twitter post from the House Republicans, which read, “This administration would trust fuels…from other nations over the Permian Basin..the best thing we can be doing for our country and our allies is to become energy independent.”

***

“The travel, tourism and outdoor recreation industries are major contributors to North Carolina’s economy, bringing people here from all over the world and making our state a great place to live and work. Investing in the resilience and growth of this sector is the right thing to do for our entire economy.”

Gov. Roy Cooper, commenting on a $6.4 million grant earmarked to tourism-focused economic recovery initiative supporting and strengthening resiliency in North Carolina’s travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation sectors.