To the Editor:

Recently there was a Black Lives Matter march in Pembroke.

As a Native American I have a perspective to the march.

Pembroke is well known across the county, not just North Carolina, as a community of Native Americans. The community and Robeson County is home to a large native population, business owners; many of the buildings and structures still remain from our ancestor’s era.

All over the country BLM marches are hand in hand with destruction and violence. This fact is documented all over the news from very many locations, even as close as Fayetteville.

Community support was very high to ensure that the town and its businesses would be protected.

Our action was not racist, it was logical. Our lives and our livelihoods matter to us.

Recently, a representative of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People expressed disappointment in the community reaction. I strongly disagree with the NAACP.

We stood up for our community against the KKK in 1959, and we stand again in 2022.

It is not racial, It is cultural.

I hope other communities look to Pembroke as an example for their communities

Teresa Locklear

Red Springs