To the Editor

I have the honor of representing District 4 for the Public Schools of Robeson County. The following communication is from me as an individual board member. Although I’m certain others may feel the same, this does not speak for any other member, nor on behalf of the board.

Further, this letter comes from me as a public servant with compassion for his fellow citizen.

The Public Schools of Robeson County held its regular board meeting this past Tuesday, March 8. Tuesday night was special for me because this was the first meeting since the pandemic that the board invited the public for in-person comments.

At the beginning of the meeting, I was blessed to give the invocation. During the prayer, I offered Thanks to God for those members of the public in attendance. The sentiment was genuine, as my support for public comments has been shared openly in our meetings and privately.

However, my anticipation quickly turned to concern soon after the first speaker took the podium. It is my opinion that the first individual to offer a public comment was met with hostility by a fellow board member after concluding his remarks. The aggression displayed was inappropriate and unacceptable.

As a board, one of our primary duties is to approve and support the policies that govern the Public Schools of Robeson County. The school board expects the administration to uphold our policies; some include holding students, faculty and staff accountable for their actions.

As an elected official and public servant, I encourage all members of our community to participate in our meetings. I welcome your comments and look forward to hearing the public’s concerns. Attendance is one of the ways we can collaborate and work together for our children.

Terry Locklear

Robeson County