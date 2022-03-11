I almost took the week off from this column, but I knew many of you would miss it. And when I say many, I mean a few. Also, I paid $4.09 for a gallon of gas on Monday – actually $64.28 for almost 16 gallons – so the budget is tight, and I cannot be skipping opportunities to cash in on my random thoughts.

The problem is not that I did not have a subject in mind, it was more of a dare I. See, I have expressed my thoughts on Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski in a column I wrote for this space last year. It can be found at https://www.robesonian.com/opinion/columns/146579/coach-krzyzewski-is-feeding-his-ego-with-victory-tour.

I am sure when it comes to Coach K – arguably the greatest college basketball coach of all-time despite having done less with more for about a decade – there are Blue Devil fans who wish I would just be quiet, finding my criticism unacceptable. Sometimes the fruit just hangs too low.

So, let us consider today’s words about Coach K a follow-up to last year’s column fashioned after he announced he would be retiring, but only after a victory lap during which ESPN and others could lionize him again and again and again and again. They are not done yet.

The script, of course, would include a sixth national championship for K that has yet to be determined, but of more certainty would be a dismantling of rival UNC in K’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where Tyler Hansbrough has yet to lose. More than 90 former Duke players were joined on March 5 by celebrities and sports icons who had the $5,300 to pay for a ticket to watch the celebration. The Tar Heels did not follow the script, however, pulling away late to a 94-81 victory as Duke’s team of future first-rounders felt the weight of the expectations. The only post-game celebration was in the Tar Heels’ locker room and the video is glorious.

That sent a seething K out in front of the crowd where he validated so much of what I said about him in last year’s column, that he is a narcissistic prick. In a bit of irony, K showed his absence of self-awareness and blamed the loss on the fact that all the attention pre-game had been on him, not his players and their opponent, which of course had occurred at his direction.

Has an orgy ever had a more disappointing climax?

I write this knowing that revenge can be had by a still talented but now angry Duke team in the ACC Tournament, which is now underway in Brooklyn, a second home to the Blue Devil players and the university’s students.

All the above is a gratuitous segue to the fabricated point of today’s column, which is the ACC Tournament, specifically “The Tournament: A History of ACC Men’s Basketball,” a 10-part series that was fabulously done and recently ended a run on the ACC Network. Not to worry, it can be found on demand and the reruns are not unlike the adulation that has been bestowed upon K, which is to say endless.

There are too many nuggets to share, so I will highlight my favorite, which is that Lennie Rosenbluth, the UNC player who led the Tar Heels to a three-overtime, 54-53 victory over Wilt Chamberlain’s Kansas Jayhawks to cap a 32-0 season and secure the national championship almost ended up wearing red in Raleigh. But as Rosenbluth recalled, he flunked an audition for N.C. State Coach Everett Case – the person who gave us the gift of the ACC Tournament – because he had a pair of sorry fitting shoes. Case sent Rosenbluth away with some words of advice, to forget basketball and study hard, which he presumably did in Chapel Hill.

That is how forks in the road of history are forged. Had Rosenbluth ended up in Raleigh, I doubt even Carl Sagan could have imagined how things would have unfolded differently, but the odds are strong Dean Smith would never have coached the Tar Heels.

So, if you are a basketball fan and have not seen it, do yourself a favor and watch it. I will do a favor for all those Duke fans who slobber over Coach K and promise not to mention him again in this space.

I am even willing to shake on it.

Donnie Douglas is a former edition of The Robesonian. Contact him at [email protected]