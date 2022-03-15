THEY SAID IT

“We’re not going to curtail services for customers, for now,” King said.

Assistant Robeson County manager Jason King talking about the increased price of gasoline and its impact on residents.

***

“We are grateful for the partnership of the Anonymous Trust to provide this incredible pathway into the education system of the three counties in the grant.”

UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, talking about a record $2.9 million grant to the School of Education that will fund student scholarships for 30 future educators and transform the lives of generations of students in rural and underserved communities.

***

“Any improvement would be better than

anything else.”

Jamie Fields, a mechanic at Fairmont Tire talking about a downtown revitalization plan in Fairmont where many businesses in the down town are weather closed or are being used as storage.

***

“We don’t know what is going on in this county. The left hand does not know the right hand.”

Lauren Cole with the Columbus Regional Healthcare System, talking about effort to treat the ongoing opioid epidemic in the region

***

“I am very excited for this opportunity to grow as a leader and give back to my community and school.”

Talissa Fann, an assistant principal at Lumberton High School, talking about her selection to participate in Assistant Principal Accelerator Leadership Program

***

“I am so proud to see the dedicated work we are doing as a campus community to support military-afﬁliated students is being recognized,” said Jasmine Coleman, director

of Academic and Military Outreach at UNCP, talking a recent designation as a Military Friendly School.