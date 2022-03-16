Slug: ROB031922OpinionLetterWilliams

Headline: Williams ready to serve Robeson County residents

To the Editor:

Earlier this week, I filed for the office of U.S. Senate for our great State of North

Carolina.

As an attorney in my 43rd continuous year of practicing law, it would be an honor for me to represent the people and work to improve the lives of all residents and try to inspire our youth to achieve their full potential and individual greatness.

Many Robesonians know that I am a native of Lumberton and the son of World War II Army Master Sergeant Russell Williams and his beautiful wife, Sadie Knuckles Williams, a musically talented, second grade school teacher. They birthed three boys and three girls. My grandfather was Dr. William H. Knuckles.

Having been raised near a farm, I started working in tobacco and cropping at age 12.

While attending Lumberton High School, I played varsity football and basketball, excelled in academics and was blessed to have been the first person elected as student body president — after the mandatory consolidation of the Lumberton City Schools. While serving in that capacity, our delegation traveled to Portland, Oregon and won the designation of All American City for Lumberton.

Thereafter, UNC-CH was the undergraduate institution where I earned varsity wrestling letters, was elected student body president, received honors and earned a bachelor’s degree.

Please visit my website to see why I am uniquely qualified as a proven professional to be the most effective representative and advocate for every North Carolinian. It is located, with contact information, at: WilliamsHouseUSA.com.

If you can pray for me and give me your vote, my family and I will be especially grateful and I will exhaust every fiber of my heart to serve you.

Marcus W. Williams

Attorney At Law