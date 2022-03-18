There is an awesome black N.C. State football helmet that has been signed by Wolfpack Coach Dave Doeren sitting on my kitchen table, behind enemy lines, in need of being rescued.

What, you may wonder, is an N.C. State football helmet doing on the table of a graduate of the University of North Carolina whose dislike of most things red is well established? It is there for a good cause – to raise money for the Robeson County Humane Society, which finds homes for abandoned cats and dogs and works to make sure more are not born.

The helmet, along with a Dave Doeren-signed N.C. State football, were provided by my good buddy Bobby Purcell, the director of the Wolfpack Club for no fewer than 33 years and a member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, accomplishments achieved despite being a roommate of yours truly in the summer of 1978 at Foxcroft Apartments in Chapel Hill as he finished earning his degree at the University of North Carolina. Yep.

I called Bobby on a recent Wednesday, asking if he could provide some signed Wolfpack sports memorabilia for a silent auction that will be part of the John Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament to raise money for the Robeson County Humane Society. Bobby said of course, of course, and asked what I suggested.

A signed football I said, or perhaps a signed basketball, women’s preferred, so I was surprised and pleasantly so two days later when I ripped open the cardboard box I found on my front porch and saw a signed football but also the signed helmet that retails for north of $300.

It can now be yours, but I hope it costs a lot more than $300 and expect it will. It will be for sale on March 26 at Pinecrest Country Club, and you do not have to be one of the 138 players in the tournament to make a bid. If you are interested just come out to the club that day and make a bid. I expect the bidding will end about 5 p.m.

While I said I was surprised to see the helmet, I really was not. That is just the kind of person Bobby is.

When I saw the helmet, I knew instinctively the challenge would be to find sports memorabilia that would be similarly coveted by fans of other universities. I think we came close, and the work continues.

Part of the silent auction that day will be a UNC basketball that is signed by the coaches and players of this year’s team, the very same one that ruined Coach K’s retirement party and will play No. 1 seed Baylor today in the second round of the men’s tournament.

Also of a Carolina-blue bend will be the 1986-87 Fleer rookie card No. 57 for none other than Michael Jordan, the freshman whose game-winning shot in 1982 gave Dean Smith his first national title before going on to become the GOAT. The card, which has been donated by Carey Read, is valued at as much as $2,000, has been graded by PSA as “Authentic Altered” and will grow in value. I will open the bidding at $250.

We also have a football signed by Rowland’s own Vonta Leach, who starred at East Carolina and then spent 10 seasons in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl three times while playing with the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens. Everyone around here knows Vonta was a member of the Ravens when they defeated San Francisco 34-31 in 2013 to win Super Bowl XLVII.

Speaking of Super Bowls, we also have as part of the silent auction a Kansas City Chiefs helmet that has been signed by the late Hank Stram, whom a lot of folks reading this might be too young to remember. Stram, who is in the NFL Hall of Fame, guided the Chiefs to three American Football League titles and a 23-7 Super Bowl victory of the Minnesota Vikings, which I rooted for that day in 1970 as a 12-year-old. Stram finished his professional coaching career with a 131-97-10 record.

Thanks to fellow Humane Society board member Jessica Thomas Davis for securing this fabulous donation.

We hope to add some more items for the silent auction, including memorabilia from Duke University’s storied basketball program, but we felt it was best if I did not lead that effort. We will see how that turns out.

If you have an interest, come on out on March 26 and bring your checkbook. It promises to be a great day for the humans as well as some homeless cats and dogs.

Donnie Douglas is a former Executive editor of The Robesonian. Contact him at [email protected]