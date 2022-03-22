THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN

Thumbs Up: The 90-acre lake that ran dry at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton has been restored to its original glory and about 100 tribal members celebrated that fact on Friday.

Thumbs Down: A Allenton Fire Department firefighter remains hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle last week while on the scene of a ﬁre. The firefighter, whose name was not released, was on the scene of a ﬁre Thursday when he was struck.

Thumbs Up: The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is telling operators of skilled gaming businesses to “immediately remove machines” after a ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court in February. The case involving Gift Surplus LLC and Sandhill Amusements Inc. vs. the State in which the plaintiffs claimed their gaming machines were legal, the State ruled that “chance predominates over skill” making their machines illegal by state law.

Thumbs Down: The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that an average of nine North Carolinians died each day from a drug overdose in 2020, a 40% increase from the previous year. For more information about overdose data, visit www.injuryfreenc.ncdhhs.gov/DataSurveillance/Overdose.htm.

Thumbs Up: On Thursday, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina approved an amendment to the tribe’s annual 2021-22 budget ordinance making room for a $1.2 million donation from an anonymous donor. These are the kinds of stories we love to report..

Thumbs Down: COVID-19 has caused fewer deaths during the past few weeks, but continues to infect far too many residents who have refused to take this disease seriously. With a new variant spreading through Africa and Europe, we have no doubt it will appear here in Robeson County before long. We urge all residents to be vigilant in following health guidelines and help reduce the impact locally.

Thumbs Up: You have seen a photo in the weekend edition of The Robesonian showing first-graders at East Robeson Primary School sharing their leprechaun traps in Heather Eaton’s class. We loved seeing smiling children learning skills in a creative way. We’re certain that we may see some engineers, architects or Leprechaun catchers in a few years.

Thumbs Up: Robeson Community College celebrated the opening of the First Gulf War Exhibit on its campus on March 14. The exhibit features 9-panels filled with photographs, recounting the conflict that began when Iraqi forces invaded Kuwait. This moving exhibition is open to the public through April 28 in the Anne Moss-Biggs Library

Thumbs Down: The N.C. Forest Service responded to more than twice as many fires than average in Robeson County this fiscal year. In most cases, wildfires are connected to weather events such as high winds and dry conditions. Still, residents can help reduce the number of fires by following common sense actions such as extinguishing cigarettes completely, not burning on windy days and keeping campfires small. Find more information at www.ncforestservice.gov.

If you have a suggstion for the Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down column, contact Executive Editor David Kennard at 910-416-5847 or [email protected]