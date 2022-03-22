THEY SAID IT

“Today is the fulfillment of the vision of our ancestors. The devastation left here and across our community by hurricanes Florence and Matthew is often indescribable but by the grace of God and by many many hours of hard work by our staff, we’re standing here today by the beautiful waters of the Lumbee Cultural Center.”

– Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery talking Friday about the completion of the lake at the Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton.

***

“The N.C. Supreme Court held that ANY video gaming machine is illegal under North Carolina law even if they require some ‘skill or dexterity’ input from the player.’”

– Statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Ofﬁce referring to operators of skilled gaming businesses to “immediately remove machines” after a ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court in February.

***

“That person specified it has to go towards youth services … This is to enhance the culture and learning of our children.”

– Pam Hunt, chair of the Lumbee Tribe Finance Committee, talking about an anonymous gift of $1.2 million.

***

“To me this is when most of the learning happens, when they are truly able to be kids, ask questions, and just be fully engaged.”

– Jessica Cummings Smith, a fourth-grade teacher of Science and Social Studies at Rex-Rennert Elementary School, talking about a children learning by more than putting pencil to paper.

***

On National Agriculture Day, we commemorate and honor the hard work that millions of farmers across the nation … do every day to feed our families.

– U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko showing support for the U.S. ag industry.