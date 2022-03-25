Every family has secrets, but sometimes they aren’t really secrets, it’s just that no one wants to talk about certain things.

In my family for many years, it was a disease affecting too many on my father’s side; it was colon cancer.

In early 1983, I experienced blood in my stools. I was engaged and my fiancé wanted to proceed with the wedding and to work through whatever it was after the wedding.

At the age of 25, I was diagnosed with polyps and cancer in situ, which means there was cancer in the stalk which had attached itself to my colon.

The gastroenterologist who discovered my colon cancer was surprised. I was the youngest patient he’d ever had with colon cancer. But more shocking, he said if I had waited, I would have been dead by age 30. I thank God that I have lived many years past 30.

Years later, I learned my aunt had also experienced colon cancer. At the time, I had another aunt who was dying. She had been treated for something else but later discovered it was colon cancer.

A few years later, I had another aunt who refused to go to the doctor and died from colon cancer. Three years ago, I lost my sister, age 77, to a ruptured bowel. A year ago, my cousin’s daughter died at the age of 48 of colon cancer. Most of us were not aware of the severity of her illness.

Her family kept it secret.

Now, my mission is to encourage others to get screened. At family reunions, I talk about the “family secret” and the importance of everyone having a colonoscopy.

A cousin told me after I spoke at the family reunion, she had a colonoscopy and as a result had to have part of her colon removed due to cancer. She is still alive and well.

I know our attention is still on COVID-19, but March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Don’t assume you are too young or too old. It is important to have a colonoscopy by a gastroenterologist. Screenings are now recommended at age 45; however, if you have a family history of someone having polyps or colon cancer, or if you are a member of a minority group, do it sooner,do it now.

It’s important for family members to talk and share information with others about colon issues or any other health ailments. Colon cancer, if detected early, is highly treatable and curable.

My last colonoscopy was in April 2019. I fully expect to have regular colonoscopies the rest of my life and to watch my diet. That’s OK with me; my life is worth it.

Getting rid of the secrets in your family may save your life. Say something.

Pamela Teel Wright is a Lumberton resident.