THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN

THUMBS UP: St. Pauls High School students got a sober reminder last week where a simulated crash took place to show students the very real dangers of drinking and driving. Other schools in the area have conducted similar exercises. These are the kinds of real life lessons that children will hopefully take with them through life.

THUMBS DOWN: The reward for information in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old St. Pauls man has been increased to $10,000, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. While we praise the Sheriff’s Office for their dedication to solve this horrible crime, we echo Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ statement from last week, “This is a case that can be solved if someone would come forward today,” Wilkins said. Residents interested in reducing violent crimes must come forward with information that will help solve this, and other cases that have become far too common.

THUMBS UP: The project to rebuild 72 public housing units flooded by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 is moving forward. The project to rebuild 30 units from Myers Park and 42 from Hilton Heights damaged in Hurricane Matthew is now in the planning stages. The units will be placed on a 30-acre parcel of land on Caton Road near the Robeson County Health Department.

THUMBS DOWN: Two employment sectors watched by local economists showed labor increases statewide, according to a report released Friday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Both the Manufacturing sector and the Education & Health Services sector increased statewide only slightly. However the North Carolina unemployment rate decreased only slightly as well. This may mean good news for a handful of workers locally, but employment statewide still remains below pre-pandemic levels. We won’t feel the local impact of added jobs until April 6 when the county-by-county report is released.

THUMBS DOWN: Far too many traffic related fatalities have taken place during the first part of 2022. Vehicle crashes in Robeson County claimed 69 lives last year.

“These numbers should appall all of us,” said Grady Hunt, a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation.

The number surpasses the 53 traffic deaths in Robeson County in 2020, which was the same number of traffic deaths recorded in 2017.

Speeding and not wearing seat belts are driving up the highway deaths, according to a recent analysis by the Traffic Safety Unit of the N.C. Department of Transportation. The single biggest contributing cause is a vehicle veering off the roadway or leaving its lane and striking a stationary object, another vehicle or simply rolling over. We must do better.

THUMBS UP: The City of Lumberton Parks and Recreation Department and the Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of Sparkling Ice beverages, on Saturday helped celebrate the opening of the new playground on Campbell Street in South Lumberton. The playground features sensory play apparatuses designed to cater to all children, including those who have special needs and the Americans with Disabilities Act population. A big thumbs up to everyone who made this event possible.

THUMBS UP: During the next 60 days the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will contact by mail and email more than 185,000 drivers whose licenses were revoked for their failure to pay fines, penalties, and court costs. Those drivers will be informed about their ability under state law to have the NCDMV lift those revocations if the sentencing court finds their failure to pay was not willful and was instead due to their inability to afford the amount due.

THUMBS DOWN: A March 2022 performance audit of Golden LEAF states the organization has not monitored how $83 million was spent by small businesses in a loan program that assisted businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that money loaned out for recovery assistance cannot be monitored to ensure the money actually went toward earmarked projects. The Office of the State Auditor recommended that “loan recipient spending” should be monitored by the organization to make sure that Coronavirus Relief Funds funds are being spent correctly. Thus placing the burden back on the Golden LEAF organization.

THUMBS UP: Robeson Community College held a “Huddle” with its university partners and representatives from the Public Schools of Robeson County last week to make university transfer acceptance easier for students. This “first-ever networking event” targets high schools across the county to provide students an easier way to make the transition to higher education.

