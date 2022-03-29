“This is a case that can be solved if someone would come forward today. We have citizens of our county helping bring forth reward money and there is no need to withohold information inside and bear the guilt of knowing murderers are amongst us. This family needs answers and we know a few people hold the answers to their prayers.”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins talking about the fatal shooting of Marqueise Coleman, 19, of St. Pauls.

***

“The decision you make could be the last decision you ever make if you choose to drink and drive. I want you to understand the seriousness.”

St. Pauls High School Principal Jason Suggs speaking after a dramatization of a DWI scene.

***

“I believe once they hear my story and find out, ‘He’s a war veteran, man. This happened when he was in high school. How can you hold this against a child?’And it’s been 27 years.”

Scottie Deese, 45, taling about the reason why he thinks he deserves the chance to run against his former boss, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, in this year’s election.

***

“My determination was ‘You’re not going home without this golden ticket because you

made a promise to your family,’ I had to make sure that promise was fulfilled … promise kept… . From this little ol’ town in Maxton to that big ol’ city; that’s a huge step.

Dontrell Briggs speaking about his audition in front of American Idol judges and receiving a golden ticket to perform in Hollywood with other candidates.

***

“The President denies his key role in higher gas prices, but said he was going to wage war against America’s fossil fuel industry. He did this on day ONE. When you pay more at the pump & heat your home, remember his words. Americans want energy independence & AMERICAN innovation.”

A retweet by “House Republicans” quoting U.S. Rep. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska.

***

“Passed through the Ways and Means Committee in 2021, the Securing a Strong Retirement Act would double tax credits for businesses, expand auto-enrollment and push back the required withdrawal date to strengthen retirement savings and ensure retirees’ savings last longer.”

A tweet from the Ways and Means GOP talking about a package of bills known as SECURE 2.0.