With the National Agriculture Week ending, we pause to honor and appreciate farm families.

A high number of farm families live in the area, considering how widespread corporate farming is in our country and considering what hard work farming is and how unpredictable the outcomes are.

Local farming is important for many reasons.

• It provides income for people in our community.

• It contributes to the state’s economy to the tune of $10.1 billion.

• It gives local people the opportunity to support the local economy.

• It allows shoppers options for feeding their families.

• It offers us more control over our food supply by making us less dependent on food sources on a national or international level.

• It allows us to be more knowledgeable about our food supply because we can speak directly with the farmer about how the food was raised.

There are many opportunities to buy fresh, local, healthy foods raised in the area, whether it’s meat, poultry and eggs or vegetables and fruits or dairy products.

While chicken, hogs and soybeans remain the state’s most profitable, local farmers are becoming creative and diverse by adding unusual products to their lineups. Many are producing items made from their crops and livestock, such as jams, baked goods, soaps, lotions, house plants and firewood.

As a whole, agriculture is important on the national scene.

We are top national producer of broilers, producing more than 916 million head annually. North Carolina ranks fourth in the U.S. in total poultry production.

North Carolina’s hog inventory comprised 900,000 breeding hogs and 8.5 million market hogs in 2019.

The sate ranks in the top 10 list of ag producing states.

We thank all those who have chosen the difficult path of farming. We appreciate your hard work and the products you make, not just this week, but every day.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Ashland (Kentucky) Daily Independent contributed to this report.