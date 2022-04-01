I did not want to write about the UNC-Dook basketball game this week for several reasons, including fear of becoming Donnie One Note, but my garden and Tiger teeing it up at The Masters will have to stay on deck. Also of concern is I am a bit hamstrung in what I can say today since my promise in this space recently not to mention by name again a certain Koach.

I cannot ignore that both teams just kept winning and now will meet in the Final Four in New Orleans in what is being billed as the “most important college basketball game of all-time.” The tipoff is scheduled for 8:4t9 p.m. Saturday, and life as I have known it for 64 years and 219 days will never be the same regardless of tonight’s score. The world will emerge either as a better place, or it will not.

I was like an alcoholic sitting at a bar, fighting the urge to write about this rivalry and game, when a friend muttered something about not knowing who to cheer for on Saturday. I considered defriending her but decided to show her The Light as I will others who are similarly ambivalent and continue to read. This is easy, not calculus.

One team is coached by a guy who is often called “the nicest person on the planet,” quite the compliment given there are almost 8 billion people on Earth and one of them is Keanu Reeves. Hubert Davis is unabashed in his love of his players, deflecting all credit to them and away from him, exudes positivity and is plain that his joy comes from watching a team that was doubted evolve into a team that is scripting an unlikely story.

The other team is coached by someone different. (Promise kept.)

One team is built around a collection of good college basketball players, most of whom will earn their degrees, and a few of whom might get a cup of coffee or two in the NBA. The other team is built around a bounty of NBA first-rounders who really are not one-and-doners because they will not finish the semester, instead fleeing Durham – who can blame them? — as soon as their team is done, perhaps Sunday, Tuesday at the latest.

One team represents a university firmly footed in the South, in Chapel Hill no less, God’s country. It is the nation’s first public school, with about half of its students being from North Carolina. It is a campus flush with good ole guys and gals. The other is private, a Durham campus for the University of New Jersey, with a higher percentage of its students coming from the Garden State and New York combined than from North Carolina. A bunch of rich and entitled Yankees, snobs if you prefer, which I do.

One team’s most visible fan is Eric Church, who cancelled a concert to attend the game; the other’s is an actor who played Mr. Chow in “The Hangover” and spends most of the game trying to find the camera.

One team has among its former players thugs such as Christian Laettner, Grayson Allen and Gerald Henderson. We have Phil Ford, Marcus Paige and Dean Smith.

One program invented and relies on The Flop, a scourge to the way a great game should be played that decades too late is being addressed by those who make the rules; the other program features all those players you see with blood on their face when highlights of previous UNC-Dook games are shown on DSPN.

One team is fawned over incessantly by DSPN, while during the run-up to the game UNC elbows into the conversation only as Dook’s opponent.

One team’s moniker, Tar Heels, is an ode to North Carolina’s history as a producer of turpentine and tar because of our abundance of pine trees, and its color is the one God picked for the sky at its best. The other’s moniker is Devils.

When given a choice, always pick God over the Devils. I have faith that tonight K will be for karma.

Reach Donnie Douglas at [email protected]