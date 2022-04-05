Thumbs Up: A big thumbs up to Robeson Community College which has planned an event that is equally as significant as the grand opening celebration of its Veterans Center on Wednesday. Visitors to today’s event will be treated to an air show by the Golden Knights, the Army’s Parachute Team, which is scheduled to jump and parachute onto the campus in celebration of the center.

The center will help support student veterans as they work to achieve their academic goals, providing information and resources available from local veteran organizations, the federal government and the Veterans Crisis Line. It will be a safe place where veterans can get away from distractions and focus on school work, according to college officials.

Thumbs Down: The Lumbee tribe’s years-long fight for full recognition has hit yet another roadblock. The Senate failed to include the measure in its recent spending bill.

While chairman of the Lumbee tribe, John Lowery, appeared to take the high road, with a comment that he was disappointed but hopeful, he reasonably stated, “Congress has to fix what they did wrong in 1956.”

We unreservedly agree with his reference to the act that granted the tribe only partial recognition from the federal government.

Congress continues to deny full recognition, and the millions of dollars that would be available for education, health care and other services.

Thumbs Up: Local employers are gradually bringing jobs back to pre-pandemic levels. Last week’s unemployment figures show that both state and nation unemployment levels are around 3.5% of the available workforce. We are certain that Robeson County jobless numbers — which usually are a little lower than monthly state numbers, will be equally as impressive. The greater Robeson County area has historically provided good jobs for its residents in the manufacturing, education and health care sectors.

Thumbs Up: The City of Lumberton Parks and Recreation Department and the Talking Rain Beverage Company opened the new playground at the community park on Campbell Street last week. The new equipment will make the park as memorable to a new generation of children and parents, just as it was to the children who played there years ago.

What makes the park special is equipment and sensory play apparatuses designed to cater to all children, including those who have special needs and the Americans with Disabilities Act population.

This is another excellent example of how Lumberton residents benefit from cooperative agreements between the city, its residents, business leaders and special interest groups.

Thumbs Down: “Substance use is costing Robeson County $1.3 billion annually; in health-care costs, lost wages, legal expenses,” said Dr. Marla Hardenbergh, who represented Breeches Buoy Addiction Medicine Service. The service is contracted to help care for patients at UNC Health Southeastern. The service provides critical care for substance use disorder patients.

Much of the care provided by Breeches Buoy is uncompensated, which speaks to both those who are providing care and to the need for funds.

The opportunity to serve residents is now, as the county works to dole out funds from a recent opioid settlement. While the situation in Robeson County is more than tragic — 100 overdose deaths and 1,400 total documented overdose events in Robeson County in the last 12 months — the county can take action to make a big difference in the health of its residents.

Learn more about this issue from a story on page 1A of today’s Robesonian.

Thumbs Up: Saturday’s Robesonian included a story that deserves a big thumbs up. Thursday marked what would have been the 92nd birthday of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s third chancellor, the late Joseph B. Oxendine

“The day, March 31, 2022, now will have a new significance,” the article stated. “It will be known as the day the facility on campus, once called West Hall, was dedicated as the Joseph B. Oxendine Administrative Building. During the dedication on Thursday, which also consisted of a ceremonious blessing of the new facility, the university virtually unveiled the signage that now bears Oxendine’s name as well as a portrait that adorns the building’s interior area.”

Thumbs Up: Members of the Robeson County Bar Association have stood up in favor of removing the Confederate monument in front of the Robeson County Courthouse.

According to a story on Page 1A of today’s Robesonian, local attorneys have unanimously supported a resolution seeking the removal of the monument from the courthouse grounds.

“Some say that by removing the Confederate statue, we are attempting to erase history,” said local attorney David Branch. “There is absolutely no way to erase history. History is what it is. But in the days to come, you can make history, and correct an injustice that has existed much too long. You can make history count for something positive and unifying in our race relations in this county, for this issue is not going away.”

Well said.

