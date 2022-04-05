“If the Congress enacts any of these bills, hundreds of other groups claiming to be tribes also will seek federal legislation to circumvent the OFA process.”

A letter in regard to giving the Lumbee Tribe full federal recognition signed by nine tribes sent to Sen. Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat who serves as chairman of the Senate’s Indian Affairs Committee, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican who serves as vice chair.

***

“The Veterans Center has been a long time coming. We are so excited for our student veterans, who will have a place dedicated to meeting their needs. It is an honor to be able to serve those who have served us and made great sacrifices for our country.”

RCC President Melissa Singler talking about the opening of the Robeson Community College’s Veterans Center.

***

“I wish I had an opportunity like this [as an eighth-grader] and I hope they take advantage of this.”

Herman Locklear, director of the Career and Technical Education Program at the Public Schools of Robeson County, talking about a Career Center Expo Event designed to engage 8th-graders in future career paths.

***

“It can probably go about 70 mph, just because of the weight and the power distribution.”.

Michael Elliott, a student at Robeson Community College talking about is handmade remote control model boat.

***

“Not everyone tunes into the news all the time or have an idea what is going on globally, and so suddenly getting this information popping up on your news apps and on Facebook, social media, it can be really confusing for students. We wanted to really help them get an overview of how we really got to this point, and to also understand what is our stance as a country, what’s our role in this conflict.”

Sam Hauser, assistant director for Student Engagement at University of North Carolina at Pembroke, talking about a recent conversation about the Russia and Ukraine conflict.

***

“The biggest lesson I have learned from being an educator is the importance of setting expectations. Students will do what you allow them to do in the classroom.”

The Robesonian’s Teacher of the Week, Elaina Bouncer, fourth-grade English language arts and social studies at Peterson Elementary School, talking about expectations in the classroom for students.